McDonald's is entering Uzbekistan: First restaurant to open in Tashkent

·3·Uzbekistan
McDonald's is entering Uzbekistan: First restaurant to open in Tashkent

World-famous McDonald's is finally coming to Uzbekistan. It has been announced that the fast-food giant plans to open its first restaurant in the country in Tashkent. The news was published by the company's distributor on its page.

According to reports, the launch of the McDonald's restaurant is expected in the near future. However, the exact opening date and the specific location in Tashkent have not been disclosed yet.

Most interestingly, McDonald's is preparing to open its very first restaurant in Uzbekistan.

McDonald's is considered one of the world's most recognized fast-food chains. The appearance of the brand in Uzbekistan could be an important piece of news for those who have waited for its famous dishes over the years. Once the first restaurant launches, citizens of Uzbekistan will have the opportunity to taste famous items from the McDonald's menu right in Tashkent.

McDonald'sMcDonald's TashkentMcDonald's UzbekistanTashkent restaurant
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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