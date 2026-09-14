Ousmane Dembélé responds to Kylian Mbappé's comments

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Ousmane Dembélé responds to Kylian Mbappé's comments

Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembélé has responded in his own way to teammate Kylian Mbappé's statements regarding his career path and status in the football world. According to Goal.com, this situation indicates that the competition between the players for individual awards is heating up. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

Speaking after the 1-0 victory over Brest in the domestic league, Ousmane Dembélé openly stated that he does not believe he was a star chosen by destiny. This statement was an indirect response to the thoughts expressed by Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé in an interview with France Football.

Destiny to be imitated and hard work

In his interview, Mbappé emphasized that since their teenage years, they have been perceived differently by the public and sports media. The Madrid forward noted that he was always considered "the chosen one," while Dembélé was seen simply as a talented player.

In response, Ousmane Dembélé noted the following in an interview with the Ligue 1+ channel: "I was always in the back row of the class and worked tirelessly. Throughout my career, I worked hard without talking too much. I was never the chosen one, but last year I had a great season with Paris Saint-Germain and reaped the rewards of that."

Changes in the Paris Saint-Germain attacking line

Beyond the on-field battles and media discussions, Ousmane Dembélé is currently focusing on his duties in the revamped PSG attacking line. After Kylian Mbappé's departure, new partnerships are forming in the team's play; in particular, the French winger has achieved good mutual understanding with Spanish forward Ferran Torres.

Dembélé spoke warmly about his new teammate, noting that it is easy to work with him. "I am happy that he also played a bit at Barcelona. He is a true goalscorer and a number nine who can also operate on the wing. He chooses very good positions on the pitch," the forward added.

Ousmane DembéléKylian MbappéParis Saint-GermainReal MadridFootball News
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