Xiaomi Mijia Air Pump 3 launched: New pocket pump for cars and bicycles

Xiaomi has updated its popular line of portable pumps, opening pre-orders for the Mijia Air Pump 3 in the Chinese market. According to Ixbt.com, this compact, pocket-sized gadget is attracting attention from car owners and active lifestyle enthusiasts due to its high performance and technical capabilities. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

The new generation pump is equipped with a powerful motor and a high-precision 21 mm diameter die-cast alloy cylinder. The device is capable of generating pressure up to 150 psi (approximately 10 atmospheres), and the manufacturer claims that its inflation speed has increased by 25 percent compared to the previous generation model.

Enhanced autonomy and capabilities

Inside the device housing are two lithium batteries, each with a capacity of 2500 mAh, totaling 5000 mAh. This reserve is sufficient to fully inflate car tires up to 10 times, road bike tires up to 19 times, or a size 7 basketball up to 80 times.

The pump body features a convenient screen that displays the process and current pressure in real-time. Additionally, the new safety valve design significantly simplifies the pressure adjustment process.

Smart features and safety

The Mijia Air Pump 3 is equipped with a digital sensor with an accuracy of ±1 psi. The device automatically calibrates the pressure when turned on, allowing it to perform its tasks accurately even in high-altitude conditions. The user can manually enter the required value or select one of the preset modes — the pump stops automatically once the target value is reached.

One of the additional advantages of the device is the presence of a bright LED light with standard and emergency SOS modes. This provides assistance on the road during dark hours or in unexpected situations.