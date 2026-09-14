Lamine Yamal declares his candidacy for the 2026 Ballon d'Or

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Lamine Yamal declares his candidacy for the 2026 Ballon d'Or

Barcelona's young star Lamine Yamal has openly stated that he deserves to win the 2026 Ballon d'Or. The teenage footballer emphasized that his massive achievements last season make him worthy of the status of the best player on the planet. This is reported by Goal.com. reports .

According to Goal.com, the 19-year-old forward triumphed at the World Cup with the Spain national team and won both La Liga and the Spanish Super Cup with Barcelona. Throughout the season, he scored 24 goals and provided 18 assists across all competitions.

Universo Valdano interview and main rival

In an interview with Universo Valdano following his brilliant performance where he scored two goals against Valencia, Lamine Yamal answered the question about the Ballon d'Or directly. He narrowed the circle of main contenders for the season down to just two people.

In his opinion, there are currently only two players left as the best in the world: himself and Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé. Yamal expressed confidence that, due to his achievements, he is more deserving of this award than anyone else.

Statistics and team achievements

The Barcelona academy graduate added that any fan watching the games can clearly see his contribution. He also emphasized that his team trophies and individual stats would be the foundation for this recognition.

It is worth noting that Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé also stood out with his individual performance, despite finishing the season without major trophies. Specifically, the French forward tasted defeat against Yamal's Spain in the World Cup semi-finals.

Lamine YamalBallon d'OrBarcelonaKylian MbappéReal Madrid
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Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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