Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra camera specs expected to remain unchanged

·29·Technology
Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra camera specs expected to remain unchanged

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra smartphone is expected to retain the optical configuration of its predecessor. According to ixbt.com, contrary to previous rumors, the flagship device will not feature the anticipated new periscope camera, sparking intense debate in the tech market. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

Reports based on insider information

According to the latest information from renowned insider Ice Universe, rumors circulating online about a major camera upgrade for the Galaxy S27 Ultra are inaccurate. Reports had previously suggested the device would feature a 4x optical zoom and a larger 1/1.9-inch sensor.

However, the well-known insider has completely refuted these claims, labeling them as false. He noted that the source of this information has previously published unverified and incorrect data multiple times.

Technical specifications and future plans

According to reliable information obtained by Ice Universe, Samsung does not intend to abandon its current telephoto camera concept in its next flagship. This means the Galaxy S27 Ultra model will continue to be equipped with a periscope telephoto lens featuring 5x optical zoom.

Additionally, a 1/2.52-inch sensor is expected to be used for the device's telephoto camera. These specifications indicate that the company prefers to rely on proven and reliable solutions for its flagships.

Experts believe this approach ensures stability for Samsung, as the company does not feel the need to switch to radically new optical modules every year. Users can expect stable and high-quality photography capabilities from the new flagship.

Although there is still time until the device's launch, such leaks provide tech enthusiasts with an initial idea of the upcoming flagship's capabilities. Samsung is expected to focus on improving software and other components to strengthen its position in the camera phone market.

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