Secret of youth found: Scientists shocked by studying the body of the oldest human...

·6·Health
Secret of youth found: Scientists shocked by studying the body of the oldest human...

A true scientific breakthrough revealing the secrets of human longevity has been recorded in world medicine and genetics. According to the prestigious world publication Science Daily, an international group of scientists conducted a thorough study of the body of Maria Branyas Morera, a Spanish woman who died at the age of 117 and held the status of the planet's oldest citizen, encountering an unprecedented biological paradox. Led by Professor Manel Esteller of the Josep Carreras Leukaemia Research Institute, scientists analyzed the late woman's genome, proteins, and DNA alterations to discover that her cells simultaneously exhibited deep signs of aging alongside a startling "biological youth" and powerful mechanisms protecting against various diseases.

This unique condition allowed the person to live up to 117 years without contracting severe illnesses such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, or memory loss. So, what miraculous mechanisms did scientists find in her DNA, why did her biological age turn out to be much younger than her passport age, and what new hope does this discovery give humanity to slow down the aging process?

"Cells are worn out, but the defense system is young": An unusual paradox in Morera's body

Researchers observed two contrasting processes in the internal organs and blood tests of the long-lived woman:

  • Signs of deep old age: In Maria Morera, telomeres—the protective parts at the ends of chromosomes—were very short; in addition, clear signs of natural aging were fully recorded in her immune system and lymphocytes;

  • Factor of biological youth: In parallel with this, her epigenetic age, calculated based on chemical modifications of DNA, was proven to be significantly younger than her passport age of 117;

  • Esteller's conclusion: Professor Manel Esteller described this condition as "a unique harmony of extreme old age and absolutely healthy longevity within a single body."

A genetic shield protecting against severe illnesses

The reason why Maria Morera remained free from illnesses such as cancer and stroke until the end of her life has been revealed:

  • Heart and nerve protectors: It turned out that the woman's body possessed unique genetic variants protecting the cardiovascular system and brain function from degradation;

  • Low level of inflammation: Indicators of chronic inflammation in the body were extremely low; this prevented sudden tissue failure;

  • Beneficial bacteria in the gut: The amount of beneficial bifidobacteria in her intestinal microflora was even higher than that of young people, providing strong immune protection against external factors.

The longevity formula: What do scientists recommend?

Although researchers do not claim that a single "magic recipe" for longevity has been found, they noted important factors:

  • Natural combat mechanisms: According to scientists, longevity does not mean the entire organism does not age; rather, it is the active operation of biological shields neutralizing the effects of aging in the body;

  • Priority of lifestyle: Healthy and proper nutrition, regular active social communication, peace of mind, and complete avoidance of any bad habits played a decisive role in Maria Morera's life path;

  • Foundation for future medicine: Through this DNA data, scientists aim to create new treatments in the future to artificially exert a positive influence on aging processes in the human body and prevent diseases of old age.

This unique study of Maria Branyas Morera's body clearly proved that human nature possesses its own internal reserves to fight against old age and severe diseases.

In your opinion, does a person living healthily past 100 years depend more on unique genetics passed down from ancestors, or does a person's daily lifestyle, diet, and stress management matter more? Do you believe scientists will find a way to artificially extend human life up to 120-130 years in the future? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this scientific analysis dedicated to the secret of human longevity with all your loved ones and friends!

Maria Branyas MoreraScience DailyManel EstellerLeukaemia Research Institute
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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