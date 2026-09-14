A truly sensational concern regarding the future of humanity has come to the forefront in the global information technology and artificial intelligence industry. Jacob Coxon, a former lead researcher who recently left "Anthropic"—the company that develops the famous "Claude" large language model—has spoken openly about the terrifying risks behind the rapid development of technologies. Speaking on the air of the influential American TV channel ABC, the expert compared the creation of new systems surpassing the human mind to an encounter with an alien planetary intelligence.

Coxon noted that fierce market competition between artificial intelligence giants is pushing safety rules into the background, and new-generation self-learning models could completely slip out of human control by the end of this year. Following these concerns, company head Dario Amodey also called for an immediate slowdown in the global pace of AI development to avoid losing control over the systems. So why is artificial intelligence being compared to an alien mind, why are programmers forced to sacrifice safety, and how close to reality is the likelihood that machines will stop obeying humans?

"As dangerous as summoning an alien": Jacob Coxon's sensational interview

Speaking on ABC, the former lead developer stressed that a force beyond human comprehension is being created:

Comparison with alien intelligence: "To be honest, the concept of creating a super-intelligent mind is equivalent to summoning an alien race. Therefore, even without specific catastrophic scenarios, just thinking about an alien intelligence that we do not fully understand is very frightening," Coxon said;

Constant discussions and anxiety: The former employee revealed that before he voluntarily resigned, global disaster risks posed by artificial intelligence were regularly discussed inside the laboratory several times a week;

Experience with big data: Coxon was one of the key specialists at the company in training and shaping new-generation models based on massive database systems.

"Safety is being sacrificed": Negative consequences of the market race

The researcher severely criticized the uncontrolled monopoly in the IT market:

Lack of a responsible company: In Coxon's firm opinion, currently not a single corporation in the world is capable of creating artificial intelligence while ensuring full accountability and safety;

Pressure of competition: The fierce race in Silicon Valley and the desire to be first are forcing programmers to push safety standards aside and rush new models into circulation;

Dario Amodey's objection: A call to slow down progress

The extremely alarming turn of events has also alerted the leadership of the "Claude" model:

Demand to lower the speed: Soon after, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodey stated that the capabilities of artificial intelligence are developing faster than human imagination, calling on the global community to slow down the process;

Lagging control mechanisms: The growth rate of software is outpacing the safety filters and legal restrictions placed upon it by several times;

On the verge of a technological crisis: Experts predict that unless uniform international restriction standards are adopted right now, artificial intelligence could turn into an uncontrolled force acting independently through its algorithms.

The fact that leading researchers are leaving laboratories and sounding the alarm en masse clearly demonstrates how vast the unknown and the whirlpool of danger is in the digital future humanity is creating.

In your opinion, can an artificial mind superior to human thought really stop obeying humanity and become a threat to civilization, or are programmers exaggerating the danger? Doesn't the increasing intelligence of the technologies you use in your daily life worry you? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this important analysis dedicated to high tech and future security with all your friends and loved ones!