Lola's 19-year-old daughter took to the stage and surprised everyone

·5·Culture
Lola's 19-year-old daughter took to the stage and surprised everyone

Uzbekistan's famous singer Lola's daughter Shahina is also entering the world of art. The young singer performed on a big stage for the first time within the framework of a festival held in Tashkent.

As it turned out, Shahina decided to follow in her mother's footsteps in the summer of 2024. That same year, she presented her debut musical track titled «Paris».

Shahina uses the stage name Mommy Bless in her creative career. Currently 19 years old, the young singer is trying to find her own path in the music industry.

Interestingly, her mother — singer Lola — also entered the art world at a very young age. Lola first stepped onto the stage at the age of 13.

Now, Shahina, following in her mother's footsteps, is determined to win the attention of fans with her work. The young singer's future creative endeavors are awaited with interest by art lovers.

LolaShahinaTashkent festivalParis
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Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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