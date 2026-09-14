Xiaomi introduces a new triple-drum washing machine

Xiaomi has introduced another notable appliance to the home electronics market, opening pre-orders for a new washer-dryer in the Mijia series. According to ixbt.com, this innovative device with a total capacity of 14 kg is priced at 5,000 yuan and stands out for its unique triple-drum design. This is reported by news source.

The main feature of the new device is that it includes one large drum and two additional smaller drums. The main compartment is designed for 11 kg of laundry, while the two additional drums, each with a 1.5 kg capacity, are specifically designed for washing children's clothes and underwear separately and conveniently.

Compact dimensions and innovative water supply

Although the device consists of three independent sections, its overall dimensions are almost identical to standard 10 kg Mijia washing machines. This allows it to be installed seamlessly into standard furniture and cabinets in the kitchen, balcony, or bathroom.

The model is also equipped with three separate water intake systems, allowing users to run different wash cycles simultaneously. A high washing coefficient of 1.95 is announced for the small drums, and the continuous supply of clean water during rinsing minimizes detergent residue.

Artificial intelligence and high-level security

Special attention has also been paid to the hygienic properties of the device. According to the provided information, the system guarantees the elimination of up to 99.99% of dangerous bacteria such as Staphylococcus aureus and E. coli, as well as various viruses.

Technologically, the device supports control via natural voice commands. It is enough for the user to verbally describe the fabric, color, or nature of the stain, and Xiaomi's algorithms and the MiMo model will generate personal recommendations and select the appropriate parameters automatically.

The device is equipped with a sturdy all-metal frame construction and an enhanced damping system that maintains stability even when all three drums are operating simultaneously. It can be controlled via the Mi Home app, Miclaw and Xiao Ai voice assistants, and integration with other devices in the Xiaomi AIoT ecosystem.