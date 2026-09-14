Huawei Smart Lock 2 Pro Enjoy Edition: New Smart Lock with 3D Face Recognition

·26·Technology
Huawei Smart Lock 2 Pro Enjoy Edition: New Smart Lock with 3D Face Recognition

According to ixbt.com, Huawei has expanded its security technology lineup by introducing the modern Huawei Smart Lock 2 Pro Enjoy Edition. Official sales of the device are scheduled to begin on September 23 of this year, and it is expected to mark a new milestone in ensuring the security of homes and offices. This is reported by Ixbt.com news.

The front panel of the device features a camera with a depth sensor, a 161-degree wide-angle lens, and an emergency call button. This design solution allows for precise monitoring of visitors in any situation and provides maximum security control.

AI and 3D Face Recognition

The key feature of the lock is the AI 3D Face Raise 3.0 system, based on 3D ToF technology. This system collects 307,200 data points for depth and is capable of recognizing the user in just 0.8 seconds.

Experts note that this technology successfully covers people ranging from 1.2 meters to 2 meters in height and handles face tilt angles of up to 30 degrees. Thanks to dynamic learning algorithms and a liveness detection system, the lock can easily distinguish between photos, videos, and even 3D head models from a real face.

Smart Features and Long-term Autonomy

The built-in AI not only recognizes faces but also has the capability to identify people and record unusual events. Once the doorbell button is pressed, the visitor's image can be transmitted to a smartphone, smart screen, or central control panel. The video intercom also supports remote unlocking and a "picture-in-picture" mode.

The device is equipped with a 10,000 mAh battery, providing up to 6 months of autonomous operation. When using four AA batteries, this figure reaches up to 7 months. If the main power source is completely depleted, the red emergency button activates backup power, allowing the door to be opened via fingerprint or password.

HuaweiSmart LockSmart HomeTechnologySecurity
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