Why is Alisher Fayz happy when people recognize him? "What didn't I go through..." (video)

·48·Culture
Why is Alisher Fayz happy when people recognize him? "What didn't I go through..." (video)

Honored Artist of the Republic of Uzbekistan Alisher Fayz spoke about his attitude towards fans recognizing him on the street during the "13 Studio" project.

The singer was asked whether, after striving for recognition and acclaim following his first concert appearance in 2005, he now tries to change his appearance so that people, on the contrary, would not recognize him.

"No, it's not like that for me. I left home without having enough of my mother's warmth. I left thinking, 'I will achieve this, I will set my life in order.' That is why when people recognize me, I am happy. I like it," Alisher Fayz said.

The singer emphasized that people recognizing him is not for the sake of his ego, but rather proof that his years of hard work and efforts were not in vain.

"This is not to feed my ego. I am glad that my labors have not gone to waste. For example, if I wear glasses, I wear them so the sun doesn't hurt my eyes. Even if I wear a cap, there is a reason for it.

However, there is no such thing as 'let them not recognize me, let it not be like this.' Oh, what didn't I go through for them to recognize me! Therefore, I don't run away from people recognizing me," the singer said.

Alisher Fayz13 StudioUzbek pop music
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