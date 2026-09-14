Gus Poyet shares his thoughts on Cristiano Ronaldo's career

Although legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo is not as fast as he once was, he can continue to play as much as he wants in the Saudi Arabian league. Renowned coach and former player Gus Poyet shared his thoughts on the Portuguese star's future and his next major career milestones in an interview with GOAL. According to the expert, for a player of the football king's caliber, the opportunities in the Middle Eastern league remain endless. This is reported by Goal.com .

Currently approaching the age of 41, the experienced striker continues to play in Saudi Arabia until the summer of 2027 under one of the most lucrative contracts in the world. As the contract expiration nears, questions about his future path and whether he will retire continue to intrigue reporters. Poyet believes that Ronaldo has enough potential to stay with Al-Nassr for some time and even extend his contract with the team.

The pursuit of records and the family factor

As reported by Goal.com, Gus Poyet served as head coach at Al-Khaleej last season and saw the level of the local championship up close. He notes that the unique characteristics and conditions of the Saudi Pro League allow Cristiano to maintain high athletic form. Furthermore, the player's son, Cristiano Junior, is training in the club's academy, and the possibility of him playing on the same team as his father in the future cannot be ruled out.

Another important motivation for Ronaldo is to reach 1,000 goals in official matches. Currently, the Portuguese player needs only 21 more goals to reach this historic milestone. It is clear that achieving this massive result by the end of the 2026/27 season has become one of his main goals. Although questions have arisen regarding his future with the national team and his participation in the 2026 World Cup, club-level records continue to inspire him.