iQOO 16 smartphone features the first Samsung M16 display with 10,000 nits brightness

Samsung Display and iQOO unveiled an advanced display at a joint presentation, marking a new era in the mobile device market. This innovative OLED panel is recognized as a true breakthrough in the tech world, as it sets entirely new standards for smartphone screens. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, the new Samsung M16 panel stands out for its impressive technical specifications, including a record-breaking peak brightness of 10,000 nits. This figure ensures that information on the screen can be read without any obstacles, even in the brightest sunlight.

Advanced technological features

It is noted that the presented new-generation panel combines not only high brightness but also high resolution and image smoothness. The display successfully integrates a 2K (WQHD) high resolution with a 165 Hz refresh rate.

Such a technological combination is of great importance, especially for mobile gaming enthusiasts and multimedia content consumers. The high frequency and resolution guarantee image clarity and motion smoothness in dynamic scenes.

First owner and market prospects

Samsung Display officially confirmed that the iQOO 16 flagship smartphone will be the world's first Android device equipped with this advanced M16 panel. This once again confirms the brand's strategy of being among the first to offer its users the latest technologies.

At the same time, insider information was also released. According to the well-known insider Ice Universe, Google does not plan to use the Samsung M16 OLED panel in its upcoming flagship models.

The announcement of this news shows that the mobile device screen market is developing at a rapid pace and that OLED technologies have not yet fully revealed their potential. The iQOO 16 model is expected to be the main focus of the mobile industry in the near future.