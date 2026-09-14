Transformer seized for electricity debt

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Transformer seized for electricity debt

Measures were taken to recover the electricity debt of the «Shavkat» farm as part of enforcement proceedings handled by the Sharof Rashidov district branch of the Compulsory Enforcement Bureau.

Due to the failure to fulfill the obligation to cover the debt, the transformer belonging to the farm was duly seized.

During the enforcement actions, the seized transformer is being removed for the purpose of recovering the debt. This measure is aimed at ensuring compliance with the requirements of the enforcement document and eliminating the electricity debt.

The Bureau continues to consistently apply measures established by law to recover debts and fully ensure compliance with enforcement documents.

Compulsory Enforcement BureauSharof RashidovShavkat farmelectricity debt
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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