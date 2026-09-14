Global stock markets and the global tech industry have found themselves on the brink of a massive economic explosion and crisis. International experts are sounding the alarm that the "financial bubble" surrounding the artificial intelligence sector, which has attracted trillions of dollars in investments in the US, has begun to burst. According to an analysis by political scientist Malek Dudakov, Washington's political circles are trying to artificially slow down artificial intelligence algorithms under the guise of being "dangerous to humanity" and thereby deflate the market bubble in a softer manner.

Although President Donald Trump is comprehensively supporting the industry to avoid falling behind in the geopolitical race with China and to sustain the stock market, multi-billion-dollar losses of startups, electricity shortages, and youth unemployment are creating an explosive situation in society. Meanwhile, Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia, also intervened sharply in the matter, openly stating that AI developers are frightened not by the destruction of humanity, but by harsh liability and lawsuits arising from major technological disasters.

So why is OpenAI facing losses of up to $20 billion in 2026, how will the "electricity-guzzling" data centers lead America into a crisis, and can a financial meltdown—expected to be even worse than the mortgage crash of 2008—be averted?

Multi-billion losses and electricity deficit: Why is the financial bubble bursting?

The real situation inside the US high-tech industry:

OpenAI's $20 billion abyss: Almost all AI startups in the US are still operating at a loss; OpenAI alone is expected to suffer financial losses of $15–20 billion by the end of 2026;

Energy crisis and family budgets: As a result of the construction of data centers, the demand for electricity has increased excessively, and sharp tariff hikes have dealt a heavy blow to every ordinary American family;

Unemployment among the Gen Z generation: The displacement of young professionals from the labor market as programs and algorithms take over entry-level professions is increasing social discontent;

Stall in computing capacities: Due to a lack of capacity and huge infrastructure costs, the construction of trillion-dollar new centers promised by corporations has reached a dead end.

"China fear" and pre-election leverage: Clash between Trump and Democrats

The sharp political struggle between the White House and Congress is intensifying:

Trump's irreversible position: Fearing defeat to China in the AI race and the collapse of the stock market, the US administration is strictly opposed to imposing any restrictions on the industry;

Democrats' election trump card: On the eve of the elections, Democrats have focused on curbing AI — because as many as 70% of Americans are wary of uncontrolled technologies;

A threat worse than 2008: If this financial bubble gets out of hand and suddenly bursts, it could bring consequences for the US and the global economy even more devastating than the 2008 global banking crisis.

"They'll smear their brains on the wall": Dmitry Medvedev's sensational warning

The Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council exposed the real fear of technology owners:

Panic under a marketing mask: Medvedev noted that the creators of artificial intelligence are afraid not of the destruction of the world, but of being held accountable because of their products;

Probability of global disasters: AI systems integrated into complex manufacturing and transport structures could cause mid-air plane collisions or blow up nuclear power plants;

Cruel revenge and lawsuits: "Then they will come after the creators and file multi-billion-dollar lawsuits. Or they will simply smear people's brains on the wall," Medvedev warned sharply.

The fact that the artificial intelligence industry is failing to bring the expected revenue and is turning into a massive financial pyramid keeps the global economy on the verge of historical upheavals.

In your opinion, is this hype around the artificial intelligence industry really a financial bubble bound to burst soon, or will these technologies eventually completely conquer the future of humanity? Should programmers and billionaires be held criminally liable for severe accidents caused by AI errors? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this sensational analysis of the global economy and technology market with all your loved ones and business acquaintances!