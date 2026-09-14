Intense discussions have begun around one of the main intrigues of the new season in European football — the prestigious "Ballon d'Or" award presented to the world's best player. Ousmane Dembele, the leader of the French club PSG and the national team, gave a surprisingly frank and philosophical response when asked about his chances of winning this top individual award in 2026. Speaking on an official Ligue 1 broadcast, the forward revealed that he never considered himself a "chosen talent," but rather reached today's high peak through constant and invisible hard work throughout his career.

The star, who showed truly brilliant and fantastic play for the Parisian team last season and won recognition from experts, emphasized that he is striving toward new victories this year calmly and without any pressure. So, how did Dembele, who was once under criticism due to injuries and disciplinary issues, turn into the world's most dangerous forward, can his success at PSG bring him the "Ballon d'Or," and what secret is hidden behind the player's unexpected modesty?

"The kid at the back of the class and an unchosen destiny": Dembele's confession

The French winger openly demonstrated his philosophy in life and football:

An example of modest labor: "I have always been like that. You know, sitting at the back of the class and working diligently. I have never talked much throughout my career, I just worked very hard," Dembele recalled, reminiscing about his childhood and career path;

"I wasn't one of the chosen ones": Avoiding excessive luxury and hype, the forward emphasized that all his achievements were not the result of natural innate luck, but rather the outcome of relentless training: "As I said, I was never one of the chosen ones, I just worked hard";

Results without extra talk: The footballer stated that in his career, he preferred to speak with the ball on the pitch rather than giving many interviews to the press.

A fantastic season at PSG and the appreciation of hard work

His career at the Parisian club fully unlocked Dembele's potential:

A wonderful year left behind: "My hard work was rewarded because I had a fantastic season with PSG last year," the player said regarding his team and individual achievements;

Leadership in the club: Kylian Mbappe After the departure of the club, Ousmane remained the main driver and creator of goalscoring chances for the Parisian attacking line;

Stability in the game: The star, who previously struggled with regular injuries, maintained high physical form in the past season and became a true team leader on the pitch.

The 2026 "Ballon d'Or" and "Calmness without pressure"

Dembele takes a cold-blooded approach to the race for individual awards:

The absence of excessive pressure: "And this year, we'll see how everything goes. Without pressure, with peace of mind," the forward replied to the curious questions of fans and journalists;

Among Europe's main contenders: Due to his consistent performances in recent years, experts rank him among the serious candidates for the continent's most prestigious individual award;

Priority of team trophies: It is evident from his calm mood that for the forward, victories in the Champions League and the national championship outweigh any individual statuette.

Ousmane Dembele's position, free from hype and grounded in hard work, is turning him into an even more dangerous star driven toward his goals on the major football pitches of 2026.

In your opinion, does Ousmane Dembele deserve to win the prestigious "Ballon d'Or" award by the end of 2026, or do other candidates have a higher chance? What do you think about the French winger's arduous journey from a modest kid at the back of the class to a global star? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this interesting analysis of the football world with all sports fans and PSG supporters!