Ravshan Khaydarov makes a statement ahead of the Asian Games — first opponent and secrets of adaptation

Ahead of the Asian Games — the continent's largest and most prestigious sports event — an important statement was made by the Uzbekistan Olympic team. Speaking at an official press conference held in Japan, the host country of the tournament, Uzbekistan U-23 head coach Ravshan Khaydarov revealed the team's main goals and details of the preparation process. Calling this competition a "mini-Olympics" for our continent, the experienced specialist firmly emphasized that Uzbek football players have arrived with the sole intention of fighting for the podium and medals based on a thorough plan developed over nearly a year.

The coaching staff also explained how they solved the problems of adapting to the 4-hour time difference with Japan and climate conditions through training camps held in Tashkent and Dalian, China. In the opening match of the tournament, our compatriots will take the field against the Philippines national team. So, how prepared are Ravshan Khaydarov's students for the first match of the tournament, when will the opening match at the stadium in Nagoya begin, and can our Olympians win the gold medal at the Asian Games?

"We prepared for medals all year round": The head coach's bold goal

The head coach of the Uzbekistan U-23 team touched upon the prestige of the competition and the honor of the country:

"Mini-Olympics" status: "The Asian Games are a huge competition for our continent, considered a mini-Olympics with many sports participating," said Ravshan Khaydarov;

Arrival with the finest squad: It was specially noted that the Uzbekistan delegation arrived with its best and strongest athletes to perform worthily at the competition;

Fighting for the podium: The coach did not hide the team's main task: "We also prepared for this prestigious tournament throughout the year. We came here with the aim of worthily defending the honor of our Motherland and fighting for medals."

Japan's hosting and the 4-hour difference: How did adaptation go?

The coaching staff developed a special schedule to maintain the physical condition of the players:

Gratitude to the hosts: The specialist thanked the Japanese side for the organization of such a huge competition and expressed confidence that the tournament will be held at a high organizational level;

Initial plan in Tashkent: Work on adjusting to the four-hour time difference with Japan began with training sessions in the capital, Tashkent;

Final stage in China: Preparations continued with test matches in Dalian, China, where the climate is very similar to Japan's and the time difference is only one hour;

Full adaptation achieved: Ravshan Khaydarov stated that there will be no problems regarding time and climate, and the boys have completely adapted to the new conditions.

September 15: Start against the Philippines and the pitch in Nagoya

Details of our Olympians' first test in the group stage:

First opponent — the Philippines: The Uzbekistan U-23 national team will begin its campaign at the Asian Games with a match against the Philippine team on September 15;

Match time: This important game will start at 11:30 Tashkent time;

Match venue: The clash will take place at the famous "Minato" football pitch located in Nagoya, Japan;

Importance of a winning start: A victory in the opening match will be of decisive importance to lead the group and advance to the playoff stage in high spirits.

The campaign of the Uzbekistan U-23 national team led by Ravshan Khaydarov at the Asian Games is in the spotlight of all Uzbek football fans.

In your opinion, can the Uzbekistan U-23 national team under the leadership of Ravshan Khaydarov win the main prize — the gold medal — at these Asian Games? What score victory do you expect from our representatives in the opening match against the Philippines? Leave your guesses and comments in the feedback section and share this important football news dedicated to our Olympians with all national team fans and your loved ones!