Exchange rates for September 15 were announced

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has announced the official exchange rates of foreign currencies for September 15, 2026. Accordingly, the dollar fell by 0.55 soums to 11,765.21 soums.

• The euro fell by 52.41 soums to 13,586.46 soums.

• The pound sterling fell by 16.04 soums to 15,872.44 soums.

• The Russian ruble fell by 0.36 soums to 139.35 soums.

• The Chinese yuan fell by 0.13 soums to 1,753.78 soums.

• The Japanese yen fell by 0.28 soums to 76.11 soums.

• The Swiss franc fell by 28.94 soums to 14,402.26 soums.