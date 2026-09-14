Daydream app introduces new shopping features with Apple Intelligence

The AI-powered fashion search app Daydream has launched two new features for iPhone users that allow them to shop for clothing from photos in their gallery and enable search via Siri. These updates are built on Apple's latest developer tools and aim to simplify the daily shopping process for users. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports. according to.

According to TechCrunch, to use these features, the user must have the appropriate operating system installed on their device, Siri AI enabled, and the Daydream app downloaded. The app is available for free for iOS devices and stands out from other similar tools on the market due to its focused functionality.

Easy search via photos and voice assistant

The first feature relies on Apple's image context recognition capabilities. It allows users to search for clothing directly from images saved in their Photos app. For example, when a screenshot from Instagram or Pinterest is uploaded to the Daydream app, it identifies and separates sweaters, pants, shoes, or accessories in the images.

Using its catalog of approximately 3 million products, the app finds the retail store selling that exact item. If the product is out of stock, the app suggests similar alternatives. Users can also input requests for modifications, such as "I like this sweater, but I want it in red."

Siri integration and personalized approach

The second new feature is a natural language search powered by Siri. Users can send voice or text queries without opening the Daydream app. For example, it is now possible to say, "Hey, Siri, find me a nice suit for my Monday meeting on Daydream."

Daydream founder and CEO Julie Bornstein explains that if users fill out the Style Passport section, which includes information such as sizes, preferred brands, personal style, and budget, the results will be even more accurate and personalized.

Today, major companies like Google and Amazon, as well as smaller startups like Onton and Alta, are actively developing AI-based shopping tools. However, Daydream's leadership emphasizes that many visual search tools lack sufficient expertise in the fashion industry, often resulting in vague or unreliable brand recommendations, and they view their product's uniqueness positively.