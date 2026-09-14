Speaker falls on artist portraying Michael Jackson in Saint Petersburg (video)

·65·World
Speaker falls on artist portraying Michael Jackson in Saint Petersburg (video)

An unexpected incident occurred on stage in Russia's city of Saint Petersburg with an artist performing as a Michael Jackson impersonator.

It is reported that while the artist was performing a song, a large structure with audio equipment installed at the edge of the stage collapsed and hit him on the head. As a result of the impact, the artist fell to the ground. Bystanders immediately rushed to his side and provided assistance.

It was reported that the incident took place at a restaurant in the area of the Smolenka yacht port on Vasilyevsky Island in Saint Petersburg. Videos capturing the event spread on social media, causing widespread discussion.

No official information has been released yet regarding the artist's injuries and health condition.

Michael JacksonSaint PetersburgVasilyevsky IslandSmolenka yacht port
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