«A Historical Tribute in Seoul: Shavkat Mirziyoyev's Visit to the Republic of Korea Begins

·2·Uzbekistan
«A Historical Tribute in Seoul: Shavkat Mirziyoyev's Visit to the Republic of Korea Begins

A new historical page is opening in the relations between the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Republic of Korea, one of its main and time-tested strategic partners in East Asia. Official events within the framework of the state visit of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to the Republic of Korea began with paying high tribute to the memory of patriots who sacrificed their lives for the freedom and independence of the country. The head of our state, along with his spouse, visited the majestic National Cemetery complex in the city of Seoul.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev solemnly laid a wreath at the foot of the Memorial Column located in this sacred place, commemorated the heroic sons and daughters of the Korean people, and left a heartfelt message in the complex's Book of Honored Guests. This deeply meaningful ceremony once again demonstrated the spirit of friendship, mutual respect, and trust between the two peoples. So, what important economic and technological agreements are included on the agenda of this high-level state visit that has begun in Seoul, what results do the meetings of the heads of state promise, and what new momentum will this dialogue impart to Uzbekistan's development?

«A Historical Tribute in Seoul: Shavkat Mirziyoyev's Visit to the Republic of Korea Begins

Tribute to the Memory of National Heroes: The Solemn Ceremony in Seoul

The initial event of the state visit took place in a high diplomatic and spiritual spirit:

  • A Sacred Site in Seoul: The head of our state Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the First Lady arrived at the Seoul National Cemetery complex, which is a symbol of the national values and history of the Republic of Korea;

  • Wreath Laying at the Memorial Column: Tribute was paid to the memory of heroic patriots who sacrificed their lives for the freedom, peace, and national independence of the country, and a wreath was laid at the base of the monument;

  • Entry in the Book of Honored Guests: In accordance with tradition, the President left a historical record with sincere words in the Book of Honored Guests at the complex;

  • Adherence to Diplomatic Tradition: This ceremony became a vivid expression of Uzbekistan's deep respect for the history, traditions, and national values of the Korean people.

«A Historical Tribute in Seoul: Shavkat Mirziyoyev's Visit to the Republic of Korea Begins

Uzbekistan and South Korea: Special Strategic Partnership Status

This state visit is aimed at elevating bilateral relations to a new stage:

  • Reliable and Proven Partnership: Relations between Tashkent and Seoul are based on deeply understood strategic interests and have been developing for many years at the level of a special strategic partnership;

  • Regular Dialogue at the Highest Level: Regular meetings and reciprocal visits of the leaders of the two states serve as a solid foundation for the consistent expansion of trade, economic, cultural, and investment relations;

  • Solidarity in the International Arena: Both states consistently support global and regional initiatives, as well as issues of peace and sustainable development in the international arena.

«A Historical Tribute in Seoul: Shavkat Mirziyoyev's Visit to the Republic of Korea Begins

Innovations and Economy: What is Expected from the Visit?

Within the framework of the state visit, agreements are envisaged to be reached in a number of important areas:

  • High Technologies and Green Economy: Implementing major projects with leading South Korean corporations in semiconductors, digitalization, green energy, and industrial cooperation;

  • Critical Raw Materials and Resource Cooperation: Joint deep processing programs for rare minerals and strategic raw materials necessary for modern high-tech industries;

  • Education and Healthcare Sectors: Expanding Korean educational standards and medical clusters in Uzbekistan, launching grant and advanced training programs for talented youth;

  • Expanding the Investment Portfolio: At the end of the high-level negotiations, it is planned to sign a package of specific investment contracts and intergovernmental agreements worth billions of dollars.

«A Historical Tribute in Seoul: Shavkat Mirziyoyev's Visit to the Republic of Korea Begins

The state visit of the leader of Uzbekistan to the Republic of Korea that has begun imparts new momentum and immense strategic meaning to the long-term and fruitful cooperation between the two friendly countries.

In your opinion, what new innovative opportunities will high-tech cooperation between Uzbekistan and the Republic of Korea provide for our country's industry and economy? What are your thoughts on the introduction of Korean experience in the fields of education and medicine? Leave your comments and introduce all your relatives and acquaintances to this important analysis dedicated to this historic visit in bilateral relations!

Shavkat MirziyoyevSeoul National Cemetery ComplexUzbekistan-South Korea Strategic PartnershipHigh Technologies and Green Economy
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Weather warming expected in Uzbekistan on September 15Weather warming expected in Uzbekistan on September 15Today, 21:43151 officials dismissed following public appeals...151 officials dismissed following public appeals...Today, 17:01Internet usage in Uzbekistan reaches record high: 97.3% of the population is onlineInternet usage in Uzbekistan reaches record high: 97.3% of the population is onlineToday, 11:37Historical article by Shavkat Mirziyoyev published in The Chosun DailyHistorical article by Shavkat Mirziyoyev published in The Chosun DailyToday, 11:021.5 million vehicles move in Tashkent every day: a new system against traffic jams...1.5 million vehicles move in Tashkent every day: a new system against traffic jams...Today, 08:03McDonald's is entering Uzbekistan: First restaurant to open in TashkentMcDonald's is entering Uzbekistan: First restaurant to open in TashkentYesterday, 23:18
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Uzbekistan news

Important good news for borrowers: strict ban is being introduced!
Important good news for borrowers: strict ban is being introduced!
“It's been ten years, let's give her the rank of colonel!”: An unexpected and heartfelt conversation with the President
“It's been ten years, let's give her the rank of colonel!”: An unexpected and heartfelt conversation with the President
Unexpected snowfall recorded in Kashkadarya
Unexpected snowfall recorded in Kashkadarya
Two important appointments: Samandar Sadullaev and Polat Bobojonov entrusted with new responsibilities
Two important appointments: Samandar Sadullaev and Polat Bobojonov entrusted with new responsibilities
Temperature drops sharply in Uzbekistan, rain and mudflow warnings issued
Temperature drops sharply in Uzbekistan, rain and mudflow warnings issued
When schools and universities will start in Uzbekistan announced
When schools and universities will start in Uzbekistan announced
Fountain in New Tashkent sets Guinness World Record as "tallest musical fountain"
Fountain in New Tashkent sets Guinness World Record as "tallest musical fountain"
New express train service launched on the Tashkent–Andijan route: schedule and ticket prices
New express train service launched on the Tashkent–Andijan route: schedule and ticket prices