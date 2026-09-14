Celine Dion returns to the stage after a hiatus of over six years

·2·Culture
Celine Dion returns to the stage after a hiatus of over six years

Canadian singer Celine Dion, world-renowned for the song “My Heart Will Go On” from the soundtrack of the film “Titanic”, returned to the big stage in Paris on September 12. This was reported by CBS News.

The 58-year-old artist gave her first full concert at the Plenitude Arena after a hiatus of more than six years. Her return followed a long break caused by a rare neurological disorder diagnosed in 2022 — stiff-person syndrome (SPS). This condition can cause muscle rigidity and severe spasms.

During the concert, the singer performed 25 songs live. Among them were “My Heart Will Go On”, “Because You Loved Me”, “The Power of Love”, “All By Myself” and other famous works.

Celine Dion performing on stage in two different sparkly black dresses.

Taking the stage was extremely emotional for Dion. She could not hold back her tears during the performance and told her fans that she had kept her promise to return.

Thus, the singer's performance in Paris became not only a long-awaited concert for fans, but also an important milestone in her return to the stage after trials related to a serious illness.

Celine DionParisCBS NewsStiff-person syndrome
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