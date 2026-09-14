iOS 27 update and new Siri capabilities

·47·Technology
iOS 27 update and new Siri capabilities

For years, like many users, I only used the voice assistant for simple tasks like setting timers and alarms, but the iOS 27 update introduced by Apple has fundamentally changed this approach. This software has been used on a primary device since its testing phase, and the updated assistant has reached a whole new level in executing complex requests and understanding on-screen context. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports.

Two years ago, Apple announced the Apple Intelligence system and showcased an advanced version of its voice assistant. After several delays, the company finally released this long-awaited feature, and the results have met user expectations. The new version, based on Google's Gemini models, is proving to be much smarter than the previous limited knowledge base and the problematic system integrated with ChatGPT. The system also features a new logo and transition animation.

Sports analysis and complex commands

During practical tests, the new assistant's capabilities were tested in various fields. Specifically, while some minor errors were observed in initial versions regarding questions about World Cup matches, team lineups, and scores, most information was provided correctly. The assistant can now easily execute complex multi-step instructions.

For instance, one can ask the system to find hidden or useful features of iOS 27 and save them as a separate note. It can also analyze context in files, messages, and emails—for example, finding a conversation about a delivery and drafting a message to return a product.

Screen context and camera capabilities

The screen context awareness feature has created another convenience for users. Asking about the oldest player on the field while viewing two team lineups or having the text on the screen read aloud when you don't want to read it yourself are just a few examples. Finding information about a startup's funding history and competitors while browsing its website also posed no difficulty.

While searching for a new coffee shop and beans on Reddit, there were initial minor difficulties in adding them to a specific note, but simplifying the note name resolved the issue. Most importantly, the Camera app is now integrated with this assistant, allowing the user to ask questions about objects in the camera lens. When asked about a drink in hand at a restaurant, the system initially guessed it was a green juice based on its color, but provided the correct answer once the restaurant type was clarified.

iOS 27SiriAppleGoogle GeminiTechnology
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Abror Shuhratov
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