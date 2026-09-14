Starting lineups for "Al Ahli" and "Pakhtakor" announced ahead of the clash in Jeddah

All secrets have been revealed ahead of the marquee match in the 1st round of the AFC Champions League Elite — the most prestigious club tournament on the Asian continent — taking place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The official starting lineups have been announced for the fierce clash between the continent's reigning champions, the famous "Al Ahli", and Uzbekistan's multi-time champions "Pakhtakor" Tashkent. In this difficult and tense encounter, starting at 23:15 Tashkent time, both head coaches are fielding their most combat-ready forces.

For the hosts, goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, well-known to world football fans, Turkish national team star Merix Demiral, dangerous Brazilian forward Galeno, and English Premier League star Ivan Toney will start the match from the first minutes. In turn, the "Lions" have taken to the pitch not to surrender to the Saudi giant, but to battle for points through a combination of solid defense and experienced legionnaires.

So, what kind of barrier can goalkeeper Otkir Nazarov and the defensive line put up against Saudi millions, what advantage will the midfield led by Bashar Resan give to "Pakhtakor", and under what scenario will this nocturnal battle unfold?

"Al Ahli's" formidable eleven: Ivan Toney and Galeno in attack

Saudi Arabia's "royal club" is relying on an attacking and star-studded lineup from the very first minutes:

Reliable goal and defensive fortress: The goal is guarded by famous Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, while Merix Demiral, Hamid, Yaslam, and Baattia operate in the heart of the defense;

Midfield control: Diabi, Goncalves, Naif, and Al-Shamat take on the task of stopping opponent attacks and developing quick counter-attacks in the middle of the pitch;

Deadly attacking duo: Brazilian wizard Galeno and England national team forward Ivan Toney will take the field as the main striking force of the Saudis.

"Pakhtakor's" choice: Nazarov, Resan, and a combat-ready formation

The coaching staff of the Tashkent club has chosen the most reliable players to counter the pressure in Saudi Arabia:

Goalkeeper and defensive line: The inviolability of the goal has been entrusted to Otkir Nazarov, while Dilshod Saitov, Muhammadrasul Abdumajidov, Tahsin, and Sherzod Nasrullaev form a solid wall in defense against the opposing stars;

Midfield battle: Aleksandr Mozgovoy, Abdurauf Bouriev, and Dostonbek Hamdamov will wage an uncompromising battle for the ball in the center of the pitch;

Creative attacking trio: In the front line, Ibragimov, skilled Iraqi midfielder Bashar Resan, and Husayn have been designated as responsible for creating dangerous situations in front of the opponent's goal.

The 23:15 test: Tactics and the battle for points

In the clash taking place at the Alinma Arena in Jeddah, the following factors will be decisive:

Pressure in the opening minutes: It is crucial for "Pakhtakor's" defenders to act calmly in the first 15-20 minutes against the intense attacks of the hosts and over 60,000 fans;

Threat of counter-attacks: Playing orderly in defense, the Tashkent players will try to capture Mendy's goal through quick counter-attacks organized by Bashar Resan and Hamdamov on the flanks;

Opportunity to gain points: Snatching points away from home against the continent's reigning two-time champions could be a result worth gold for Uzbek football and "Pakhtakor's" further fate in the group stage.

The marquee match of this evening in the AFC Champions League Elite is turning into a major test demonstrating the ability of the Tashkent players to fight on equal terms with the continent's giants.

In your opinion, with this announced lineup, can Tashkent's "Pakhtakor" overcome the resistance of the Saudi giant "Al Ahli" and return from the Jeddah trip with points? Can Otkir Nazarov and the "Lions" defense completely stop stars like Ivan Toney and Galeno? Leave your predicted score and comments in the feedback section, and share this analysis of the major football showdown starting tonight at 23:15 with all fans of "Pakhtakor" and our national football!