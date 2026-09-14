USA admits for the first time that secret weapons have been deployed in space

US officials have officially confirmed for the first time that space weapons capable of countering potential adversaries have been deployed in Earth's orbit. This statement marks a significant turning point in global security and military technology, highlighting the increasing militarization of space. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, this was announced by US Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall at the Air and Space Forces Association conference. This is the first time a high-ranking American official has openly acknowledged the existence of orbital systems directly referred to as "space control weapons."

Orbital defense and its significance

The Secretary emphasized that the systems already deployed are intended to protect American and allied space assets from the hostile actions of other nations. However, Kendall stated that the specific types of assets in orbit, their exact numbers, and technical capabilities remain classified. The US Department of the Air Force also declined to disclose further details.

In American military terminology, the concept of "space control" includes actions aimed at protecting one's own space systems while simultaneously limiting the capabilities of an adversary. Theoretically, such assets could include kinetic systems that physically engage targets, as well as non-kinetic technologies such as electronic warfare.

New military programs and future plans

This public admission is notable because the US government had long avoided the topic of deploying weapons in space to avoid accelerating an arms race. Nevertheless, in recent years, the Pentagon has openly stated the need to develop both defensive and offensive capabilities in orbit.

Frank Kendall also spoke about space interceptors designed for missile defense. According to him, the US Space Force already possesses equipment ready for flight testing. In the future, such interceptors are expected to become a key element of the "Golden Dome" program, intended to destroy enemy missiles directly from space.

Another key focus is the planned launch of AMTI (Air Moving Target Indication) satellites designed to detect and track moving targets in the air. The first such device is expected to be launched in September, with the initial constellation planned for completion by 2028. In May, SpaceX secured a multi-billion dollar contract as part of this program.