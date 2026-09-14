Uzbekistan women's national team loses victory: Kotrina Kulbite's painful confession

The opening match of the women's football tournament within the framework of the continent's most prestigious sports festival, the Asian Games, came to a dramatic and painful end for Uzbek fans. The Uzbekistan women's national team played a 1-1 draw against the Philippine team in their first match of the tournament. Although the game was completely dominated by our representatives with consecutive dangerous attacks, the fate of the match changed drastically due to an unexpected mistake in the final minutes. Our compatriots, who practically secured the victory by scoring in the 80th minute, fell victim to a single moment of carelessness near their own penalty area in the 89th minute, losing 3 points that were already in their hands.

After the match, the head coach of the national team, Kotrina Kulbite, gave an open and emotional interview to the press, firmly stating that the final result did not reflect the true reality on the pitch, but that this would not break the team. So, what did the Lithuanian specialist say about the character shown by her pupils, what lies behind the mistake in the 89th minute, and how will the Uzbekistan national team fight for the next stage after this heavy blow?

"We believed after the goal in the 80th minute": The coach's painful confession

The dramatic events at the end of the match and Kotrina Kulbite's initial reaction:

Disappointment: "Of course, I am disappointed with the result. Today we created many chances and controlled most of the game. After opening the scoring in the 80th minute, we believed we would secure three points. Unfortunately, in the end, we couldn't hold onto the victory," said the head coach;

The high price of a single mistake: Emphasizing the cruel law of football, the specialist noted that a minor loss of concentration near our goal in the 89th minute cost dearly in such a high-level competition; Mismatch between result and scenery: According to Kulbite, the 1-1 score on the scoreboard does not show the true balance of power in the game — the Uzbek players fully deserved the victory.



"I am proud of them": The fight on the pitch and the character shown

Despite the draw, the football displayed by our national team was highly praised:

The girls who gave their all: The coach did not hide her pride in the players' performance: "They gave their all on the pitch, showed character, and were able to demonstrate the football we want" ;

Total domination of the initiative: Throughout the match, the advantage was mostly on the side of our representatives, with relentless pressure and a number of dangerous chances created in front of the opponent's goal;

Important conclusions for the future: The coaching staff noted that they now need to work on increasing the efficiency of converting chances and maintaining maximum concentration in the final minutes after taking the lead.

"We didn't just come to participate!": Decision ahead of the next round

The Uzbekistan women's national team has no intention of surrendering mentally:

Recovery starts tomorrow: The head coach stated that no matter how hard it is to accept the result, the team will immediately begin recovering their strength and preparing for the next matches;

High goals in the competition: "We did not come to this competition just to participate. Our goal is to compete worthily and fight for Uzbekistan until the end," Kotrina Kulbite concluded;

Play-off chances: Even more serious opponents in the group await the team ahead, and the conclusions drawn from this match will be of decisive importance in the upcoming rounds.

This dramatic draw at the Asian Games showed that the Uzbek girls have high potential and a passion for victory, but still need to work on composure in decisive moments.

Do you think the Uzbekistan women's national team can successfully advance from the group stage at these Asian Games and fight for medals? What caused this victory to slip away in the 89th minute — a lack of experience or psychological pressure? Leave your analysis and thoughts in the comments, and share this important analytical article with all football enthusiasts and your loved ones to support the girls of our national team!