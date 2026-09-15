"We need an eternal solution": Zelensky sets firm condition on US energy truce proposal

Intense political bargaining regarding the cessation of strikes on critical energy infrastructure in global diplomacy and the Russia-Ukraine conflict has entered a new phase. Following US President Donald Trump's statement that official Kyiv and Moscow had agreed not to target each other's energy facilities, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced his official conditions on the matter in his evening video address. As Zelenskyy noted, there is a "serious proposal" from Washington on the mutual cessation of strikes on critical infrastructure, and Ukraine is ready to support it, but this requires clear, long-term, and reliable guarantees from the US.

The leader of Kyiv firmly stated that this agreement must not simply serve as a temporary political facade "for the elections," but must fully encompass food supply routes and vital infrastructure in addition to energy. So, what strategic demands has Zelenskyy put forward in response to the White House proposal, why is Kyiv skeptical of Russia's promises, and can an energy truce truly become the first step toward ending the major war?

"There is a serious proposal from the US": Zelenskyy's reaction to the truce

Key points from the Ukrainian leader's video address:

Recognition of Washington's initiative: Zelenskyy confirmed that a genuinely serious proposal has been received from the US regarding the mutual cessation of the destruction of critical infrastructure;

First step toward de-escalation: The Ukrainian leader said this initiative could be the initial stage on the path to completely halting Russia's strikes directed at Ukraine's vital systems and achieving peace;

Readiness for reciprocal steps: "If American partners can guarantee that Russia is truly ready to stop the war, Ukraine will also take practical steps toward de-escalation," he emphasized.

"Not for elections, but forever": Kyiv's firm demands

Zelenskyy stressed that the reached agreement must not turn into a mere political game:

Demand for comprehensive protection: Ukraine does not want to be limited only to power plants — the discussions must equally protect energy, food routes, and all critical infrastructure necessary for the population's survival;

Must not be a weapon for political campaigns: "We need peace. A strong and fair decision is needed, which must operate forever, not just 'for the sake of some elections,'" Zelenskyy said;

Clear guarantees expected: Official Kyiv expects not verbal statements, but specific mechanisms and a list of strict commitments under the control of partner states.

Trump's sensation and Washington's pressure

The diplomatic friction that arose after the White House statement:

Donald Trump's statement: The US President announced that both sides had agreed not to attack each other's energy systems, declaring himself the main mediator of the negotiations;

The guarantee gap: Despite Trump's hasty announcement, the terms of the agreement and response measures against its violation have not yet been fully developed;

Future destiny: How well the US and Western countries can coordinate these terms with Moscow will be the main test for diplomatic relations in the coming days.

Zelenskyy's sharp demands addressed to Washington show that an agreement on an energy truce will not be easily implemented and that mistrust between the parties remains at a high level.

In your opinion, can the energy "truce" promoted by US President Donald Trump actually come into effect, or is it, as Zelenskyy said, a temporary initiative for political gain? Will Russia and Ukraine be able to fully maintain the guarantee of not striking critical facilities? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of the current struggle in the international political arena with all interested parties and loved ones!