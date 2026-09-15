In Kyrgyzstan, a girl's joke unexpectedly took a serious turn

A video reportedly filmed in the Sary-Chelek region of Kyrgyzstan has spread on social media, causing various reactions among users.

In the video, a girl tells a local guy as a joke that she will agree to marry him if he gives her 20 horses and 100 grams of gold.

However, the girl gets an unexpected response. Without thinking long, the guy agrees to the condition and jokingly prepares to take the girl with him.

The unexpected situation caused laughter among the participants in the video and those around them. The footage has also spread on social media and is being discussed among users.

The "kalym" (bride price) mentioned in the video is a concept associated with the traditional payment given by the groom's side for the bride among some Central Asian peoples.

At present, official sources have not provided precise information on when the incident in the video occurred, which country's citizen the girl is, and whether the guy actually fulfilled the stated conditions.