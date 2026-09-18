President visits Diyqan arna neighborhood in Nukus — a new model of earning income!

·55·Uzbekistan
President visits Diyqan arna neighborhood in Nukus — a new model of earning income!

The scale of raising the living standards of the population, introducing digital management, and developing high-income driver sectors in households is expanding further in the Aral Sea region. During his visit to the Republic of Karakalpakstan, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev visited the "Diyqan arna" neighborhood in the Nukus district, closely acquainting himself with the modern conveniences and business opportunities created for the residents. In this area, which is home to more than a thousand families and over 3.6 thousand people, management has been fully transferred to the innovative "Smart Neighborhood" system, bringing citizen appeals, infrastructure, and demographic calculations under digital control.

President visits Diyqan arna neighborhood in Nukus — a new model of earning income!

Social infrastructure in the area has been radically updated, with a new 60-place kindergarten worth 4.5 billion soums and football and workout sports grounds worth 1 billion soums put into operation. However, the brightest and most remarkable part of the visit was the experience of families who have established beekeeping within the framework of the "One neighborhood — one product" principle. The head of state inspected the honey processing workshop and workshop at the home of local entrepreneur Baxtiyar Jubayev: this household earns 200 million soums solely from selling honey, and 80 million soums from making beehive boxes — a total net annual income of 280 million soums.

President visits Diyqan arna neighborhood in Nukus — a new model of earning income!

So, how will this experience of Diyqan arna be expanded to another 100 households, how is the "Smart Neighborhood" solving citizens' problems, and how is a new era of economic leap shaping up in the Aral Sea region?

President visits Diyqan arna neighborhood in Nukus — a new model of earning income!

"A small factory in the household and a profit of 280 million soums": The experience of Baxtiyar Jubayev

Specific figures of the income chain established for beekeeping in the Nukus district:

  • 2 tons of processed pure honey: The entrepreneur earns nearly 200 million soums per year by processing and selling the product prepared during the season;

  • Over 250 beehive boxes per year: Additional profit of up to 80 million soums is earned by making and distributing boxes and necessary equipment in his personal workshop;

  • 1 ton yield from 50–100 boxes: Currently, more than 20 households in the neighborhood are engaged in beekeeping, and each family produces up to 1 ton of natural honey annually on average;

  • 100 new households by the end of the year: With the support of the Beekeepers Association, another 100 families will be involved in this lucrative sector on a cooperative basis, and they will be provided with guaranteed income.

President visits Diyqan arna neighborhood in Nukus — a new model of earning income!

"Smart neighborhood and new social image": Updates in Diyqan arna

Conditions created for human dignity and comfort in the area:

  • Digital management center: Through the "Smart Neighborhood" platform, applications and appeals from the population are resolved promptly without the human factor, and the economic development of the neighborhood is regularly monitored;

  • Modern kindergarten worth 4.5 billion soums: A preschool educational organization with 60 places built within the investment program has raised the quality of initial education for the little ones in the area;

  • Sports infrastructure worth 1 billion soums: Mini-football and modern workout grounds built at the expense of local budget funds serve to ensure a healthy lifestyle for the youth;

  • Benefits for 3,600 residents: The improvement of social and engineering infrastructure has made a real change in the lives of over a thousand households in the area.

President visits Diyqan arna neighborhood in Nukus — a new model of earning income!

Open dialogue with the people: The priority goal of state policy

Important emphases from the sincere conversation of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev with neighborhood activists, elderly people, and youth:

  • The Aral Sea region — the main priority: The head of state once again emphasized that developing every district and remote village of Karakalpakstan and increasing people's incomes are at the center of state policy;

  • Speed and scale will be increased: Positive experiences started under the system of working by neighborhoods and the "One neighborhood — one product" principle will now be further accelerated throughout the republic without losing momentum;

  • Social solidarity: High praise was given to the fact that elderly people and youth are making a worthy contribution to the prosperity and peace of the neighborhood through their initiatives.

President visits Diyqan arna neighborhood in Nukus — a new model of earning income!

The experience of digitalization introduced in the "Diyqan arna" neighborhood of Nukus and earning 280 million soums from a single household plot proved that the villages of Karakalpakstan could in a short time become a practical example of transition from poverty to entrepreneurship and prosperity.

Do you think that organizing beekeeping or other specialized clusters in neighborhoods based on the "One neighborhood — one product" principle can be the most effective way to eliminate poverty? Which direction in the neighborhoods of your living area do you think can be turned into such a driver sector? Leave your analytical thoughts and comments in the comments and share this review of advanced reforms in the Aral Sea region with all your close ones and entrepreneur friends!

Shavkat MirziyoyevNukus districtDiyqan arnaBaxtiyar Jubayev
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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