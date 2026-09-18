During his visit to the Republic of Karakalpakstan, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev closely familiarized himself with the modern, industrialized intensive orchard of the «ADM Agro» enterprise established in the Kegeyli district. This project is attracting specialists' attention as a practical proof of the diversified holding system in the country's economy. In global practice, it is a common tradition for major automotive giants to channel their capital into other promising directions, particularly agriculture and the agro-industrial sector.

Proceeding from this approach, «ADM Group», which owns a major automobile plant in the Jizzakh region, expanded its scope of operations and set out to establish a high-income intensive horticulture cluster on the Aral Sea region land. This initiative aims to grow export-oriented products using advanced water-saving technologies in the saline and harsh climate soils of Karakalpakstan, create new jobs, and elevate the region's agro-industrial potential to a new level.

So, what innovative technologies is the holding, which transitioned from automotive manufacturing to the agro-sector, introducing in Kegeyli, how were the water and soil problems overcome, and what impact will this industrialized orchard have on the country's export potential?

«From Jizzakh automotive industry to Kegeyli orchards»: 4 main pillars of the project

Key aspects of the «ADM Agro» enterprise's intensive horticulture project in the Aral Sea region:

Diversified holding model: «ADM Group», a major industrial giant producing automobiles in Jizzakh, diversified its investments and set about industrializing the agro-sector;

High technology in a harsh region: In accordance with the specific natural and climatic conditions of the Kegeyli district, salt- and water-shortage-resistant, early-bearing intensive tree varieties were selected;

Water-saving technologies: Drip irrigation and digital moisture control systems have been introduced in the orchard, ensuring maximum efficiency from every drop of water;

Full-chain industrialized agro-complex: The project includes not only growing the harvest, but also the infrastructure to sort it on-site, store it in refrigerators, and export it directly to foreign markets.

Implementation of global experience in Uzbekistan: Why automakers specifically?

Analysis of the project's economic logic and industrial policy:

Harmony with international practice: Throughout world history, automotive and heavy industry companies (for example, large conglomerates of South Korea and Japan) have created stable sources of income through food security and agribusiness development;

Transforming the Aral Sea region into a driver territory: In accordance with the head of state's instructions, the regional economy is being developed by attracting local investors with large financial capacity to Karakalpakstan;

Ensuring population employment: The industrialized orchard creates opportunities to provide hundreds of local youth and residents in the region with permanent and seasonal high-income jobs.

Experts' conclusion: Economic and environmental outlook

Analytical conclusions of agronomists and economists regarding the project:

«Green shield» function: Thousands of hectares of intensive green belts being created near the dried-up bed of the Aral Sea serve to soften the regional microclimate;

High profitability: Compared to traditional agriculture, intensive orchards guarantee 3-4 times more income and foreign currency earnings;

Firm stance of the head of state: The President gave clear instructions to local authorities and responsible organizations to widely propagate this experience throughout the Aral Sea region and create all conditions for investors.

The establishment of modern intensive orchards by the automotive giant on the Aral Sea land is a vivid example that Uzbekistan's business environment has taken a step into a completely new — high-tech and socially responsible phase.

In your opinion, how quickly will active investment by Uzbekistan's major industrial enterprises in agriculture and the agro-industrial sector help resolve the environmental and economic problems of the Aral Sea region? Which factors do you think need to be focused on to further increase such intensive orchards in Karakalpakstan? Leave your comments and share this review of our country's advanced initiative with all your loved ones and entrepreneurial friends!