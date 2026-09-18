Xiaomi introduces a new dishwasher with a 20-place setting capacity

·21·Technology
Xiaomi introduces a new dishwasher with a 20-place setting capacity

Xiaomi has enriched the home appliance market with another advanced device. According to ixbt.com, the brand has officially unveiled the Mijia Smart Dishwasher Built-in 20-Set-Top, a fully integrated dishwasher that combines ultra-high capacity with innovative features. This device sets new standards for saving time at home and achieving perfectly clean dishes. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Technical capabilities and high performance

One of the main advantages of the new device is its massive capacity. The model can easily accommodate 20 place settings at once, as well as up to 144 kitchen utensils. For this purpose, its working chamber volume is set at 156 liters. The device features impressive technical specifications and is equipped with a brushless inverter DC motor with a maximum pressure of 52 000 Pa.

The water spray system has also been improved, featuring dual rotating spray arms and an additional triple nozzle. This ensures that every corner of the dishes is washed evenly with water and special detergents. Furthermore, the system automatically detects the level of dirt on the dishes and selects the optimal washing program itself.

Fast washing and high-level sterilization

The device is capable of operating at temperatures up to 75 °C. A special fast mode allows the entire process to be completed in just 70 minutes. Beyond the washing process, the manufacturers have paid special attention to hygiene: according to the announced data, the dishwasher has a sterilization efficiency of 99.99999%.

Based on hygiene requirements, the model is equipped with a steam drying function that operates at 115 °C. This not only eliminates moisture but also leaves absolutely no chance for bacteria to remain.

Smart control and modern design

The Mijia Smart Dishwasher offers the ability to keep dishes clean and safe for up to 240 hours thanks to its air circulation system. This system guarantees 99.9% effective antibacterial treatment. For user convenience, there is also an option to save frequently used programs for quick startup.

The device is controlled via the Xiaomi Mi Home app and the Xiaomi Surge Smart Connect system. As for the exterior, the new dishwasher is produced in "Starry Black" and "Icy Crystal White" colors. The interior chamber light and status indicator make the usage process even more convenient.

In the Chinese market, the price of this device is 4704 yuan. At the same time, taking into account government subsidies in some regions, it can be purchased for 3999 yuan.

XiaomiDishwasherMijiaSmart TechnologyHome Appliances
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Xiaomi demonstrates autonomous smart factory operations using iBrain systemXiaomi demonstrates autonomous smart factory operations using iBrain systemToday, 18:59By the end of 2025, 89 percent of scientific articles show traces of AIBy the end of 2025, 89 percent of scientific articles show traces of AIToday, 18:23Oppo introduces the new ColorOS 17 operating systemOppo introduces the new ColorOS 17 operating systemToday, 17:26Honor X9e Pro smartphone unveiled with 11,000 mAh batteryHonor X9e Pro smartphone unveiled with 11,000 mAh batteryToday, 16:23New hidden sensor appears on iPhone 18 Pro displayNew hidden sensor appears on iPhone 18 Pro displayToday, 15:55Dangerous zero-click vulnerability in Google Pixel smartphones patchedDangerous zero-click vulnerability in Google Pixel smartphones patchedToday, 15:27
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
New Bionic Robot with Artificial Skin Unveiled in Beijing
New Bionic Robot with Artificial Skin Unveiled in Beijing
China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)
China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)
Payment for iPhone leads to family tragedy (video)
Payment for iPhone leads to family tragedy (video)
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed
Uzbekistan presents its first "kamikaze" drone: A major sensation at the military exhibition...
Uzbekistan presents its first "kamikaze" drone: A major sensation at the military exhibition...
New Photos of Starship Recovered from the Indian Ocean Published
New Photos of Starship Recovered from the Indian Ocean Published