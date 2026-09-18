Xiaomi introduces a new dishwasher with a 20-place setting capacity

Xiaomi has enriched the home appliance market with another advanced device. According to ixbt.com, the brand has officially unveiled the Mijia Smart Dishwasher Built-in 20-Set-Top, a fully integrated dishwasher that combines ultra-high capacity with innovative features. This device sets new standards for saving time at home and achieving perfectly clean dishes. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Technical capabilities and high performance

One of the main advantages of the new device is its massive capacity. The model can easily accommodate 20 place settings at once, as well as up to 144 kitchen utensils. For this purpose, its working chamber volume is set at 156 liters. The device features impressive technical specifications and is equipped with a brushless inverter DC motor with a maximum pressure of 52 000 Pa.

The water spray system has also been improved, featuring dual rotating spray arms and an additional triple nozzle. This ensures that every corner of the dishes is washed evenly with water and special detergents. Furthermore, the system automatically detects the level of dirt on the dishes and selects the optimal washing program itself.

Fast washing and high-level sterilization

The device is capable of operating at temperatures up to 75 °C. A special fast mode allows the entire process to be completed in just 70 minutes. Beyond the washing process, the manufacturers have paid special attention to hygiene: according to the announced data, the dishwasher has a sterilization efficiency of 99.99999%.

Based on hygiene requirements, the model is equipped with a steam drying function that operates at 115 °C. This not only eliminates moisture but also leaves absolutely no chance for bacteria to remain.

Smart control and modern design

The Mijia Smart Dishwasher offers the ability to keep dishes clean and safe for up to 240 hours thanks to its air circulation system. This system guarantees 99.9% effective antibacterial treatment. For user convenience, there is also an option to save frequently used programs for quick startup.

The device is controlled via the Xiaomi Mi Home app and the Xiaomi Surge Smart Connect system. As for the exterior, the new dishwasher is produced in "Starry Black" and "Icy Crystal White" colors. The interior chamber light and status indicator make the usage process even more convenient.

In the Chinese market, the price of this device is 4704 yuan. At the same time, taking into account government subsidies in some regions, it can be purchased for 3999 yuan.