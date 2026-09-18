In the Republic of Karakalpakstan, reforms aimed at enhancing the well-being of the population and lifting vulnerable segments out of poverty through involvement in modern entrepreneurship have begun to yield practical results. During his visit to the region, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev directly familiarized himself with the activities of a model greenhouse complex established in the Kegeyli district at the initiative of the Ministry of Poverty Reduction and Employment. This project is not merely an agricultural facility, but a full-cycle socio-economic ecosystem generating income for the population: built on 5 hectares with 12.5 billion soums of concessional funds, the modern lightweight greenhouse has become a permanent workplace and independent business platform for 50 needy families listed in the Social Register.

Each selected household was allocated a 10-sotix greenhouse plot, and a lead entrepreneur attached to the complex will train them in the science of farming for 2 years, while fully purchasing their produce at market prices. In addition, households were distributed highly productive "Favorit" breed ducks specially imported from Brazil for additional income, and the region was provided with 100 kW of alternative solar energy.

So, what results are being delivered by this "lead entrepreneur and apprentice family" mechanism in Kegeyli, how will an agricultural center training 1 thousand people a year change rural life, and what impact will the nationwide implementation of the project have?

“12.5 billion soums, 5 hectares, and 50 families”: Key figures and opportunities of the project

Details of the modern greenhouse complex in the Kegeyli district:

12.5 billion soums in investment: Through concessional financing directed towards the establishment of the complex, modern lightweight construction greenhouses have risen across a 5-hectare area;

10 sotix of land for 50 families in the Social Register: Each family was allocated a ready-made greenhouse, creating guaranteed jobs and a personal source of income;

Lead entrepreneur and 2-year training: The investor trains families in advanced agricultural technologies for 2 years, and once they gain experience, helps them open independent greenhouses on their household plots;

Guaranteed market: Grown produce is purchased directly by the lead entrepreneur at market prices, meaning farmers do not have to wander around searching for buyers or markets;

1,000 specialists per year: A system has been launched alongside the complex to train one thousand citizens annually in greenhouse and farming professions.

“Drain duck-farm and Brazilian breeds”: Additional income sources

Additional innovative solutions aimed at increasing family budgets:

500 ducks in a 350-meter drain: Effectively utilizing the natural drain flowing near the greenhouse, a special water poultry infrastructure designed for 500 birds was created;

"Favorit" breed ducks: 10 birds of the high-meat and high-egg-yielding "Favorit" breed brought from Brazil were distributed to each family, and the technology for raising them is being taught;

100-kilowatt solar station: Alternative solar panels installed in the complex area autonomously cover all daily electricity needs of the greenhouse and save resources.

Socio-economic analysis: What do experts say?

Conclusions of economists and specialists regarding the project:

Philosophy of "entrepreneurship, not dependency": Rather than merely providing allowances or financial aid to families, giving them land, knowledge, and a guaranteed purchasing system fosters a genuinely independent class of property owners;

Social responsibility of the private sector: The lead entrepreneur training the population and contributing to their development serves as an example of effective cooperation based on mutual trust between the state and business;

New income standards in the Aral Sea region: The integration of solar energy, intensive farming, and poultry raising at a single point has demonstrated that stable income can be earned even under conditions of water and electricity scarcity in the region.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's familiarization in Kegeyli indicates that such practical projects will now be widely popularized across all districts of Karakalpakstan and all regions of our country.

In your opinion, how much will the system of providing ready greenhouses to needy families and purchasing their grown produce help to completely eliminate poverty in our country? Which other areas in other regions of Karakalpakstan do you think should be developed with the help of lead entrepreneurs? Leave your analytical thoughts and comments in the comments section and share this review of our country's advanced socio-economic initiative with all your relatives and friends!