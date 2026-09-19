Cave known as the “Eye of God” also amazes Zebo Rakhimova (video)

Actress and blogger Zebo Rakhimova continues to share sights from her travels to various countries with her followers. Her latest trip to Bulgaria did not go unnoticed either.

The actress posted a video on her Instagram page capturing her visit to the natural cave known as the “Eye of God” in the country. The unique appearance of the cave and its name sparked widespread interest.

Zebo Rakhimova also provided information on why the cave is specifically called the “Eye of God.”

Answering the question “Why is it called the ‘Eye of God’?”, the actress shared an explanation obtained from locals:

“There are two almost identical, almond-shaped huge holes in the ceiling of the cave. They were formed as a result of natural erosion. When viewed from below, they look precisely like two big eyes. Sunlight enters inside through these holes.

During rain, water flows down through the holes, making it look as if 'tears are flowing from the Eye of God.' This makes the cave especially dramatic,” wrote Zebo Rakhimova.

The actress's video also aroused interest among her followers. In the comments, many users expressed a desire to travel to Bulgaria and wrote that if they visit the country, they would definitely want to visit this particular cave.