All details regarding the next major fight of undefeated two-time Olympic champion and our national pride Bahodir Jalolov, who is making a dominant run in the heavyweight division of professional boxing, have been officially confirmed. The knockout artist, famously known as the Uzbek "Big Machine", will step into the ring on October 17 as part of the massive Dubois vs. Wardley super boxing event in the United Kingdom capital, London.

In this crucial bout, Jalolov will face off against dangerous local British fighter Solomon Dacres. The British boxer has fought 11 times in the professional ring so far, recording 10 wins and 1 loss, with his only defeat (by knockout) coming two years ago against David Adeleye. Meanwhile, Bahodir Jalolov has secured absolute victories in all 17 fights of his professional career, leaving no chances for his opponents.

So, how are Jalolov's chances evaluated in a bout held under the pressure of London fans, why is Dacres considered a serious test, and to what extent will this victory bring Bahodir closer to the heavyweight undisputed championship belt?

"A 17-0 record against a 10-1 record": Comparing the forces meeting in the ring

Key statistical figures of the boxers ahead of the London fight:

Bahodir Jalolov (Uzbekistan): 17 fights, 17 wins, an absolute undefeated record, and a fearsome knockout streak with most fights ending ahead of schedule;

Solomon Dacres (United Kingdom): 11 fights, 10 wins, and 1 loss; a representative of Britain's experienced and strong heavyweight school;

Dacres's sole defeat: Suffered a knockout two years ago in a fight against David Adeleye, but has since recovered and posted a winning streak;

Arena and time of the fight: October 17, London — will take place on the Dubois vs. Wardley show card as one of the central fights.

"Dubois vs. Wardley Undercard": Why does Jalolov need this fight?

The strategic significance of the London evening in Jalolov's career:

Conquering the British boxing market: British heavyweight boxing is considered the world's leading financial and media platform; a victory here will sharply boost rankings;

In the eyes of global promoters: The event featuring Dubois and Wardley will be watched live by millions of viewers and the world's top promotional companies;

An important step toward the Top-10: Defeating Solomon Dacres convincingly in his home turf will widely open the door for Bahodir to become an official challenger for the world championship belts (WBC, WBA, WBO, and IBF);

Local ring atmosphere: The support of English fans for Dacres will serve as a major psychological pressure and endurance test for Jalolov.

Sports Analysis: Experts' conclusions and expectations from the fight

Opinions of international boxing commentators and experts:

Jalolov's height and reach advantage: Bahodir is expected to take control of the fight from the opening rounds with his long arms, fast jabs, and powerful punches delivered from the southpaw stance;

Dacres's aggressiveness: The local boxer is certain to try to maintain a high fight tempo, get to close range, and land unexpected punches;

High probability of a knockout: Considering Dacres's prior knockout loss, experts predict that under Jalolov's heavy pressure, the fight could end ahead of schedule.

This showdown taking place in London on October 17 is expected to be another historic moment proving Bahodir Jalolov's true dominance in the world of professional boxing.

In which round do you think Bahodir Jalolov will knock out Solomon Dacres in this London fight, or will the bout go the distance? Which heavyweight superstar would you like to see Jalolov face after this victory? Leave your analytical thoughts and predictions in the comments and share this sensational analysis of Uzbek boxing with all boxing fans and friends!