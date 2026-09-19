The prestigious international freestyle wrestling tournament dedicated to the memory of Akhmat-Haji Kadyrov, the first president of Chechnya, which brought together the world's finest wrestlers in the Russian city of Grozny, has come to an end. Representing the honor of Uzbekistan in this fiercely contested and uncompromising competition featuring graduates of the fierce and famous wrestling schools of the Caucasus, our talented wrestler Shahzodbek Yarashev demonstrated true skill and iron will.

Stepping onto the mat in the highly competitive weight category of up to 70 kilograms, our compatriot overcame all difficulties to win a honorable bronze medal, once again strengthening the prestige of our national wrestling on the international stage. In this weight class, the top prizes went to representatives of Dagestan, known as the homeland of wrestling, and the host Chechnya: Aznaur Tavayev from Dagestan won gold, Magomed-Emi Eltemirov from Chechnya won silver, while Shahzodbek Yarashev and Mais Aliyev from Kazakhstan took the third step of the podium.

So, what factors led to Yarashev's victory on the Grozny mat, dominated by the world's most dangerous freestyle wrestling schools, and how does this success assess the potential of Uzbek wrestling ahead of major competitions?

"Fiery Bouts in the 70 kg Weight Class and Podium Distribution": Results

The final leaders in the 70 kg weight category at the international tournament in Grozny:

1st place (Gold medal): Aznaur Tavayev (Dagestan) — became the tournament's most brilliant wrestler in terms of technique and tactics;

2nd place (Silver medal): Magomed-Emi Eltemirov (Chechnya) — reached the final among the hosts and secured the silver award;

3rd place (Bronze medal): Shahzodbek Yarashev (Uzbekistan) — brought a valuable medal to our country through tough fights and composure;

3rd place (Bronze medal): Mais Aliyev (Kazakhstan) — rose to the podium as another representative of the Central Asian wrestling school.

"Caucasian Pressure and Real Combat on the Mat": The Secret of Yarashev's Success

The unique features of the Grozny tournament and the results shown by our compatriot:

The fiercest competitive environment: The wrestling schools of Dagestan, Chechnya, and the North Caucasus are considered the highest standard of freestyle wrestling in the world; just reaching the podium in this arena requires immense skill;

Tactical stability: In the 70 kg weight class, every action is decided within seconds; Shahzodbek correctly established a balance of defense and counterattack against experienced and aggressive opponents;

Gaining international experience: This memorial tournament allowed our athletes to compete under the highest pressure ahead of upcoming world and continental championships.

Sports Analysis: Conclusion of Experts and Coaches

Assessment by the coaching staff and experts in freestyle wrestling:

The new generation of Uzbek wrestling: Shahzodbek Yarashev's medal in such a prestigious arena confirmed that a strong reserve is being formed in our country in heavy weights as well as light and middle weights;

Overcoming psychological barriers: Rising to the podium in tournaments held on the home mats of strong opponents drastically increases an athlete's self-confidence;

Future plans: This bronze medal paves the way for our representative to firmly secure a spot in the main squad at upcoming international Grand Prix and Asian competitions.

This bronze medal won by Shahzodbek Yarashev at the prestigious tournament in Grozny, Russia, once again proved that the Uzbek freestyle wrestling school can compete on equal terms with world giants in any difficult and unfavorable environment.

In your opinion, to what extent do such victories achieved on the Caucasian mats in freestyle wrestling increase the championship chances of our wrestlers at future Asian and World Championships? In which major competitions can we expect gold medals from Shahzodbek Yarashev in the near future? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share this review of the Uzbek wrestler's significant success with all sports fans and friends!