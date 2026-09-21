Quran found at an 18-meter depth near the coast of Mauritius (video)

South African diver and photographer Ian Haggerty discovered a copy of the Quran near the coast of Mauritius, at a depth of approximately 18 meters below the ocean surface. This was reported by MM News.

The incident occurred in April 2023. During a routine dive, Haggerty came across an open book lying on the seabed. At first, he thought it was a magazine, but later realized that the book was a copy of the Quran.

The circulated video shows the Quran lying open on the seabed. Some sources note that verses from Surah Al-A'raf concerning Noah and his people were visible on the open pages.

Haggerty himself stated that he did not know how the Quran ended up at the bottom of the sea or how long it had been there. He left the book exactly where he found it. When he returned to the same spot a week later, the Quran was no longer there.

The video capturing the incident has spread widely on social networks. However, exactly how long the Quran was at the bottom of the sea and how it got there remain unknown to this day.