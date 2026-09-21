Horrific collision in nighttime Tashkent: BYD and Cobalt crushed in Mirzo Ulugbek district

Another major traffic accident with serious consequences has been recorded at one of the capital's busy intersections. On September 20, at around 21:30 at night, a severe accident involving two cars occurred at the intersection of Mirzo Ulugbek and Shukruk Burhonov streets in the Mirzo Ulugbek district. As seen in the images from the scene, a BYD electric vehicle driven by a 22-year-old driver born in 2004 and a Cobalt car driven by a 45-year-old citizen born in 1981 collided at high speed.

Due to the extremely high impact force, the front parts of both vehicles were crushed beyond recognition, with parts scattered across opposite sides of the road, while one of the cars crashed into a barrier and an advertising structure on the roadside. Officials from the Tashkent City Main Directorate of Internal Affairs' Road Safety Department are conducting investigations and inspections at the scene.

So, did the disregard for traffic lights cause this accident at an intersection with good visibility at night, or did the young driver's excessive speeding trigger the tragedy?

"Shattered front end and nighttime panic": Details of the incident

Key facts and official information recorded at the scene of the traffic accident:

Exact time and location: The accident occurred on September 20 at around 21:30 at the intersection of Mirzo Ulugbek and Shukruk Burhonov streets;

Age difference of participants: The BYD electric vehicle was driven by a driver born in 2004 (22 years old), and the Cobalt car was driven by a driver born in 1981 (45 years old);

Degree of horrific damage: The front body parts, hood, and radiator systems of both cars were completely smashed, with parts scattered across the asphalt;

Running off the road: As a result of the collision impact, the white BYD car drove onto the concrete curb and lawn on the roadside, stopping after hitting a utility pole/barrier;

Official investigation process: Responsible officers of the Tashkent City DIA Road Safety Department arrived at the scene and are studying surveillance camera footage and skid marks at the intersection.

Traffic accident in Mirzo Ulugbek district: Operational indicators of the incident

Comparison of the condition of accident participants and vehicles:

Indicators and parameters Vehicle 1 (BYD) Vehicle 2 (Cobalt) Driver's age Born in 2004 (22 years old) Born in 1981 (45 years old) Car brand and color BYD (White) Chevrolet Cobalt (Dark color) Damage caused Front part completely destroyed, body deformation Front right fender and engine compartment severely crushed Stopping trajectory Climbed onto the curb and hit the barrier Stopped in the middle of the roadway Status Under pre-investigation check by Tashkent City DIA Road Safety Department Investigative actions continue

Traffic safety analysis: Experts on the causes of the traffic accident

Preliminary conclusions of traffic experts and automotive lawyers:

Speed and heavy mass collision: The high dynamic acceleration property and heavy battery weight of BYD electric vehicles increase the inertia force several times during a collision;

Violation of intersection crossing rules: At 21:30 at night when traffic thins out, situations where drivers try to rush through the yellow traffic light or fail to yield priority when entering the main road frequently cause tragedies;

Age factor and dangerous risk: The inability of 22-year-old drivers to control speed in high-powered cars sharply increases the level of danger on the streets;

Responsibility and prevention: Road Safety Department experts once again remind that considering the decrease in visibility at night, it is necessary to strictly observe speed limits and slow down when approaching intersections.

This accident on Mirzo Ulugbek Street showed what severe material and physical consequences a momentary rush or inattention can lead to.

In your opinion, are such horrific collisions happening at the capital's intersections at night mainly caused by speeding or disregard for traffic lights? Should young drivers be required to have additional experience in driving powerful electric vehicles? Leave your personal opinions and observations in the comments and share this warning message with all your driving relatives to ensure safety on the roads!