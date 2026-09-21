Those who moved their gas stove to the balcony may face fines of up to 8.8 million soms

Unauthorized relocation of a gas stove in an apartment is not just a simple renovation matter. Especially moving the stove to a balcony or another location not specified in the documents can cause legal problems.

If unauthorized installation of a gas stove in a different location is detected, a fine ranging from 6.6 million soms to 8.8 million soms may be applied.

Important: it is necessary to obtain proper authorization before changing the location of a gas stove.

The issue may not end only with the person who moved the gas stove. For example, if the previous owner of the apartment installed the stove without permission on the balcony or elsewhere, the new owner who subsequently buys the housing may also find themselves in an awkward situation. Therefore, before purchasing an apartment, it is important to:

-check the location of the gas stove indicated in the documents;

-compare the current location with the information in the documents;

-make sure that the gas equipment has not been relocated arbitrarily.

Although moving the gas stove to a more convenient place seems like a simple solution, changes made without permission can subsequently lead to fines and additional problems.