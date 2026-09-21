Skeletons of 572 people found in Sri Lanka: Who do these remains belong to and under what circumstances did they die?

Excavations carried out in the Chemmani area of Jaffna, Sri Lanka, have brought painful questions regarding the country's long history of war back to the agenda. After human bones were discovered in 2025 during work to expand a cremation site, large-scale excavations under judicial supervision began in the area.

During the excavations, various personal items were discovered alongside human skeletons. Among them, it was reported that there were school bags, children's clothes, toys, bracelets, and a baby feeding bottle. Some of the findings indicate that children may also be among the victims.

The most important question: Who do these remains belong to and under what circumstances did they die? The area is connected to the civil war that lasted in Sri Lanka from 1983 to 2009. Information about the existence of mass graves in Chemmani had emerged previously as well. Remains of 15 people were found in excavations carried out in 1999.

The new excavations in 2025 drew attention to this issue once again. The Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka noted during preliminary inspections that the placement of the remains does not resemble conventional burial practices.

So far, the identity of the owners of the found skeletons and the cause of their death have not been fully determined. Excavations are continuing under judicial supervision, and the discovered remains are being stored for examination based on a court decision.

Therefore, to draw a final conclusion regarding the Chemmani findings, one must wait for the judicial investigation process and the results of the expert examination.