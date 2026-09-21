Thousands of birds take over the sky in Greece: a rare sight over a bridge (video)

Thousands of birds gathered above the Rio-Antirrio bridge in Greece, creating a rare sight that amazed onlookers. As the birds moved extremely close to one another, they appeared as a single living entity gliding over the water.

Flying in a massive flock, the birds changed direction simultaneously, soaring across the sky in a coordinated manner.

The most fascinating aspect is that within such a dense flock, the birds manage to move without colliding with one another.

According to observations, while moving within the flock, the birds can reach speeds of nearly 40 kilometers per hour. Their simultaneous direction changes give the impression from afar of a single organism in motion.

This scene that unfolded over the Rio-Antirrio bridge once again demonstrated one of nature's most astonishing phenomena.