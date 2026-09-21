Betrayal of Trust: Bank officials in Tashkent "swallow" $300,000 of a citizen's money

·56·Society
Betrayal of Trust: Bank officials in Tashkent "swallow" $300,000 of a citizen's money

Another major financial crime undermining citizens' trust and involving a large amount of funds has been exposed in the capital's financial and banking system. During an operational pre-investigation check conducted by the Sergeli district department of the Department for Combating Economic Crimes under the General Prosecutor's Office, a horrific case of embezzlement committed by officials of one of the commercial banks was uncovered.

According to the investigation, bank employees misappropriated as much as $300,000 out of a total of $500,000 deposited by citizen I.M., without the client's knowledge and by drawing up fake applications and forged bank documents in their name. In connection with this sensational case, criminal cases have been initiated against the culprits under two severe articles of the Criminal Code, and large-scale investigative actions are currently underway.

So, how did the commercial bank officials manage to touch the citizen's half-a-million-dollar deposit, how did the forged documents bypass the bank's security filters, and how will the victim's $300,000 be returned?

"Fake signature, half-a-million deposit, and embezzled 300 thousand": Details of the crime

Main evidence and facts from the investigation conducted by the Sergeli district Department:

  • Initial deposit of $500,000: The victim, citizen I.M., handed over half a million US dollars to a commercial bank for the purpose of saving funds and earning income;

  • Criminal conspiracy of officials: Upon learning of the client's large account balance, corrupt bank officials planned to misappropriate these funds out of selfish motives;

  • Fake applications and documents: Fake applications were written, forms were filled out, and signatures were forged without the client's knowledge in order to withdraw the funds;

  • Embezzlement of $300,000: The main part of the deposit — 300 thousand dollars (several billion soums in national currency) — was cashed out from the bank cash desk and spent on personal needs;

  • Initiation of a case under two severe articles: A criminal case was opened over the incident under Article 167 (embezzlement or misappropriation) and Article 228 (forgery of documents) of the Criminal Code.

Bank case in Sergeli district: Key indicators of the crime

Investigation conclusions and procedural description of the initiated case:

Indicators and criteria

Official information and evidence

Location of the incident

Tashkent city, Sergeli district department investigation

Victim

Citizen I.M.

Total deposited funds

500,000 US dollars

Embezzled amount

300,000 US dollars (Embezzled portion)

Method and trick used

Drawing up fake applications and forged forms on behalf of the citizen

Initiated articles

Article 167 of the Criminal Code (Embezzlement), Article 228 of the Criminal Code (Document forgery)

Investigative body

Sergeli district department of the Department under the General Prosecutor's Office

Financial and legal expertise: What is happening to the security of bank deposits?

Conclusions of lawyers and bank security experts:

  • Limping internal control system: The withdrawal of a large sum of $300,000 with just a single fake application indicates that the "four-eyes" rule and security verification in the commercial bank are not working thoroughly;

  • Bank guarantee and compensation for damages: In accordance with the legislation, the damage caused by a bank employee abusing their official authority must be fully compensated to the victim primarily by this very commercial bank;

  • Severe criminal liability: Crimes of large-scale embezzlement and forgery of official documents will cause bank employees to face long-term imprisonment;

  • Important recommendation for depositors: Experts urge bank depositors to constantly monitor account movements through mobile applications and keep SMS notification systems active at all times.

This major financial crime exposed in the Sergeli district has shown that the issue of discipline and trust in the banking system must be placed under stricter control than ever before.

In your opinion, what modern technological barriers (biometrics or Face ID) should be installed against such large-scale thefts in the banking system? Can banks be fully trusted when depositing money? Leave your personal thoughts and comments below and share this sensational material with all your friends and loved ones for the vigilance of depositors!

Sergeli districtGeneral Prosecutor's OfficeDepartment for Combating Economic Crimeshorrific embezzlement
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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