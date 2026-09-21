Zebo Navruzova addressed mothers-in-law: "A daughter-in-law needs to be cherished" (video)

Well-known director Zebo Navruzova was a guest on the "Mening oshxonam" show. During the conversation, she shared her thoughts on cherishing a newly arrived daughter-in-law and not immediately imposing the family's rules and regulations on her.

“So, the daughter-in-law has arrived. She has stepped in from another family. Therefore, dear mothers-in-law, you cannot immediately pounce on her with your own rules and regulations. She needs to be cherished.

If you slap your son, he will still say 'Dear mother' and walk away. But your daughter-in-law has come separated from another household, from the embrace of other parents. Therefore, mothers-in-law need to act a bit more like actresses.

True, deep down in her heart, there is still a sense of 'ego'. This is natural. Tomorrow, when this daughter-in-law grows up, she will set aside that 'ego'. What do I mean? There must be a balance.

Find your own way to instill your rules and regulations. Find such a way that your rules and regulations blend into the family gracefully. It should happen unnoticed, without hurting anyone's feelings, without anyone getting offended, and without breaking any dishes," expressed the director.