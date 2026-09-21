Huvaydo Jumayeva talked about her first fee and "competitors" in art

·103·Culture
Huvaydo Jumayeva talked about her first fee and "competitors" in art

In one of her interviews, actress Huvaydo Jumayeva spoke about how she spent her first fee, her competitors in art, and the difficulties on her creative path.

During the conversation, she was asked what she spent the money on when she received her first fee.

"When you get your first fee, it feels different. It stays in a person's memory. What did you do with that money?" the journalist inquired.

"I ate food. When they gave a fee worthy of food, I enjoyed a great meal," the actress replied jokingly.

Huvaydo Jumayeva was also asked who her competitors in art are.

To the question, "They say where there is growth, there is certainly competition. Who are your competitors in art?" the actress laughed and said:

"Who else could it be? Nowadays, I consider Mr. Bean and Jim Carrey to be my competitors. Compared to growth, they have fallen behind me."

The interviewer also asked her about the difficult aspect of art that she dislikes.

"The bread of art is hard, right? Which aspect of art do you dislike the most?" she was asked.

"This is a difficulty present not only in art, but in every profession. The years temper you, test you, put you through trials. Only after that comes comfort. I have reached the point called comfort. God willing, there will be no difficulties after that. We will create with pleasure and lift the spirits of our fans," Huvaydo Jumayeva replied.

Huvaydo JumayevaMr. BeanJim CarreyCompetition in art
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