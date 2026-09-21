Lionel Messi scores historic goal, but Inter Miami misses out on victory

·32·Sport
Lionel Messi scores historic goal, but Inter Miami misses out on victory

In a regular season match of Major League Soccer (MLS), Inter Miami hosted San Diego at home. The intense and hard-fought encounter ended in a 2-2 draw. In this match, legendary forward Lionel Messi, playing for the Miami club, celebrated his 101st goal for the team. This result once again confirmed how important the Argentine footballer is to the club's history, but the team's defensive issues are worrying the head coach and fans. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to information from ESPN, the match did not start well for the hosts. In the opening minutes of the game, Anders Dreyer found the back of the net, putting San Diego in the lead. Following that, the Inter Miami stars stepped up their efforts to change the situation. Just before the end of the first half, Lionel Messi capitalized on a set-piece, equalizing the score with a trademark beautiful free-kick.

This goal was Lionel Messi's 20th league goal of the current season. It also went down in history as his eighth goal from a free-kick since moving to the US championship in 2023. As a reminder, just a few days before this game, the Argentine forward managed to score his 100th milestone goal for the club in the Campeones Cup match against Cruz Azul.

Midfield dominance and defensive errors

In the second half, the hosts intensified their attacks. As a result, in the 74th minute, experienced striker Luis Suárez scored, putting Inter Miami ahead. This goal was expected to bring the team victory, as the dominance and experience on the pitch were with the Miami side. However, as the match neared its end, defensive blunders proved costly once again.

With little time left, Anders Dreyer stepped up again, scoring a brace to level the score. Consequently, Inter Miami failed to secure the win in the Florida clash and had to settle for a single point. This result marked the team's fourth consecutive draw in the MLS and complicated their standing in the Eastern Conference table.

This game was the first championship test for Kily González, who has taken over as Inter Miami's head coach. However, his debut did not start with the expected victory. The team currently sits third in the Eastern Conference standings, trailing leaders Nashville by 11 points. Despite the brilliant attacking play from Messi and Suárez, defensive shortcomings are costing the team dearly.

Head coach's criticism and tasks ahead

In the post-match press conference, head coach Kily González did not hide his strong dissatisfaction with his players' defensive performance. In his view, the team lost the victory due to a lack of concentration in the final minutes and only avoided defeat thanks to the goalkeeper's saves.

"We have been working here for four days and haven't had time to train properly. We must be much more compact in defense. Such terrible mistakes cannot be allowed because they are very costly. The final situation should not have happened at all. It is absurd to be winning and almost lose the game. We only escaped defeat because of our goalkeeper," ESPN quotes González as saying. The coach also hinted that the team's recent successes might have caused the players to lose some focus.

Lionel MessiInter MiamiMLSKily GonzálezFootball
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

“The fashion show is over, it’s time for football”: Zidane imposes strict ban on the French national team“The fashion show is over, it’s time for football”: Zidane imposes strict ban on the French national teamToday, 10:31«It was not a penalty»: Former Spanish referee exposes controversial decision in Madrid derby«It was not a penalty»: Former Spanish referee exposes controversial decision in Madrid derbyToday, 10:28Goals from Messi and Suarez in Miami: Inter Miami records a hard-fought draw!Goals from Messi and Suarez in Miami: Inter Miami records a hard-fought draw!Today, 10:26How much money is awarded for Asian Games medals in Central Asia?How much money is awarded for Asian Games medals in Central Asia?Today, 10:25Triumph and drama in Samarkand: Uzbekistan men's team rises to 1st placeTriumph and drama in Samarkand: Uzbekistan men's team rises to 1st placeToday, 10:24Battle of the millions in the octagon: Official purses for UFC 331 fighters announced!Battle of the millions in the octagon: Official purses for UFC 331 fighters announced!Today, 08:27
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
“The debate is over, Ronaldo won!” Piers Morgan makes sharp statement after Messi's departure
“The debate is over, Ronaldo won!” Piers Morgan makes sharp statement after Messi's departure
Big Debate Among City Fans Before the Manchester Derby: Khusanov or Nunes?
Big Debate Among City Fans Before the Manchester Derby: Khusanov or Nunes?
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
Abdukodir Husanov leaves the pitch under applause from Manchester City fans
Abdukodir Husanov leaves the pitch under applause from Manchester City fans