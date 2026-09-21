Unique durability: Honor 600 Elite 5G smartphone unveiled

The recently announced Honor 600 Elite 5G smartphone is attracting serious attention in the modern technology market for its ultra-durable features and massive battery. According to ixbt.com, this device is designed to withstand extreme conditions and is expected to provide stable service to users for many years. The new gadget has successfully passed tests for its technical capabilities and robustness. This is reported by news from Ixbt.com.

Impressive autonomy and technical capabilities

One of the smartphone's main advantages is its massive 8100 mAh battery. It supports Honor SuperCharge 45 W charging technology. The manufacturer claims that the device can operate smoothly in temperatures ranging from -30°C to 50°C. Additionally, Honor guarantees that this model will maintain its performance and high efficiency for six years without degradation.

The front panel of the device features a 6.87-inch TFT LCD display with a resolution of 1592 x 720 pixels. The screen provides a 120 Hz refresh rate and high brightness (HBM) of up to 1020 nits. The Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 chipset handles processing, equipped with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. Thanks to Honor RAM Turbo technology, it is possible to add up to 16 GB of additional virtual RAM.

Artificial intelligence and modern features

The smartphone runs on the MagicOS 10.0 operating system based on Android 16. For photography, it features a 108 MP main camera (f/1.75 aperture) and an additional sensor. For selfie enthusiasts, a 5 MP front camera is provided. AI 2.0 technology allows for converting photos into videos, while a dedicated AI Button provides quick access to features such as AI Summary, AI Writing, Circle to Search, and AI Memory.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, dual Nano SIM support, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, a USB-C port, and interestingly, a 3.5 mm headphone jack. The model is also enriched with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and dual stereo speakers.

Extreme durability and water resistance

The device's robustness has been tested against the highest standards. According to ixbt.com, the smartphone meets IP68, IP69, and IP69K protection standards. Honor announced that it can withstand water temperatures up to 85°C and has successfully passed 10,000 water exposure cycles. SGS certification confirms the device's resistance to drops and crushing. Laboratory tests recorded that the smartphone survived falls from a height of 2.5 meters.