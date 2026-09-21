iPhone 18 Pro fully disassembled: iFixit score and key innovations

·49·Technology
iPhone 18 Pro fully disassembled: iFixit score and key innovations

Renowned iFixit experts have fully disassembled Apple's latest flagship, the iPhone 18 Pro, to study its internal architecture and technical innovations. The device received a score of 7 out of 10 for repairability. The new model features several significant hardware changes, including a mechanical aperture, under-display Face ID, and a more efficient cooling system. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, one of the most notable aspects of the main camera is the mechanical variable aperture consisting of six tiny blades. Their position is controlled by electromagnets, allowing for regulation of the amount of light entering the lens. However, one of the blades accidentally detached during the process, and experts note that such a delicate mechanism is impossible to repair individually. In case of failure, the entire camera module must be replaced.

Under-display technologies and new cooling system

Serious changes have also been made to the smartphone's security system. In the iPhone 18 Pro, the infrared camera has been moved under the OLED display for the first time. To allow infrared light to pass through, Apple partially removed pixels above the sensor and gradually adjusted the density around this area. Additionally, a special filter has been installed to block visible light while allowing infrared radiation to pass through.

The cooling system has also been fundamentally updated to maintain stable performance. The A20 Pro processor now connects directly to a large vapor chamber via a thermal interface. According to Apple, its area is approximately three times larger than the solution in the previous generation, the iPhone 17 Pro. This was achieved through a new chip layout, where the processor die and RAM are placed side-by-side rather than stacked, significantly improving heat dissipation.

Repair challenges and iFixit conclusion

During the research process, experts encountered a potential problem. Three out of four disassembled iPhone 18 Pro units had damaged screen bezels. It is currently unknown whether this is a design feature or related to a specific batch, but such defects can complicate screen reinstallation and negatively affect the chassis's hermetic seal.

Some parts remain complex: for example, replacing the USB-C port requires disassembling a large portion of the smartphone. At the same time, Apple has retained successful solutions from the previous generation, including the modular camera structure and the battery, which is manufactured without traditional adhesive strips.

Overall, iFixit experts rated the repairability of the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models at 7 out of 10. This is a high score among modern flagships, indicating that the device's internal architecture is not only complex but also adapted for maintenance to a certain extent.

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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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