«Shall I destroy Iran?!»: Trump makes earth-shattering statements from the UN rostrum

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«Shall I destroy Iran?!»: Trump makes earth-shattering statements from the UN rostrum

During the high-level week of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York, US President Donald Trump delivered a speech that shook global politics. According to international news giants such as CNN, Reuters, NBC News, Newsquawk, and AP, the White House leader's nearly one-hour speech was packed with global tensions, ultimatums, and historic geopolitical shifts.

The main and most frightening part of the speech was directed at Iran. Setting an open ultimatum to Tehran, Trump issued a serious threat in front of the global community: "I have to make a big decision. Do I reach a deal with Iran and allow them to rebuild and become a much greater nation than before? Or do I destroy Iran, and do it quickly, without giving them a chance to kill people and destroy countries again? Or do I condemn them to hell, without a chance of survival and without hope of greatness for future generations?"

After Trump's remarks that the fall of the Cuban communist regime is inevitable, the Havana delegation demonstratively walked out of the assembly hall. In addition, the president confirmed the construction of two military bases in Greenland, promised that the war in Ukraine would end very soon, and announced that he would change the term "artificial intelligence" to "super-intelligence.">

So, will Washington strike a deal with Iran after the election or start a war, can Marco Rubio bring Cuba to its knees, and does Trump's aggressive speech herald a new world order?

«Ultimatum to Iran, Cuba's walkout, and Greenland bases»: 5 key points of Trump's speech

The most sensational and important facts that echoed from the UN rostrum:

  • A terrible choice for Iran: Trump stated that Iran faces a choice between becoming a great nation through an agreement, or being completely destroyed and "condemned to hell"; it was indicated that the deal could be signed immediately after the US midterm elections;

  • Cuban delegation walks out of the hall: Cuban diplomats left the assembly hall after the words "This regime is doomed and will fall"; Trump noted that Secretary of State Marco Rubio is holding tough negotiations with Havana;

  • A swift end to the Ukraine-Russia conflict: The president promised that he is working closely with the leaders of both sides and that the bloodshed will definitely and very quickly end;

  • Two bases in Greenland and NATO defense: It was noted that an agreement with Denmark on the construction of 2 major military bases on the island will be signed on this very day, and this will increase NATO's might in the Arctic;

  • The era of "Super-intelligence": Trump instructed to replace the term "artificial intelligence" (AI) with "super-intelligence" in all official documents and said that nothing can stop this revolution.

Historic speech at the UN: Analysis of Trump's global agenda

The main directions and geopolitical decisions put forward by the White House leader:

Direction and themes

Content of Trump's statement

Potential consequences and global reaction

The Iran problem

Either a new big deal, or swift total destruction

Risk of either absolute peace or a large-scale new war in the Middle East

The Cuban regime

The communist system is under pressure and will soon collapse

Cuban delegation boycotted, Rubio is intensifying sanctions pressure

Russia and Ukraine

The conflict will end «definitely and quickly»

Efforts to force the parties to the negotiating table

Greenland and the Arctic

Two major bases will be opened, NATO and Europe will be protected

US absolute military dominance will be established at the North Pole

Technology and artificial intelligence

Naming will change to «Super-intelligence», development without restrictions

The US will maintain leadership in the high-tech and semiconductor race

International diplomacy and geopolitics expertise: What does Trump's sensational speech mean?

Conclusions of political scientists, analysts, and international experts:

  • «Peace through Strength» strategy: Trump abandoned soft diplomatic compromises on the Iran issue; by simultaneously demonstrating the promise of immense economic recovery and the threat of complete military annihilation, he is forcing Tehran to sign a capitulation-like agreement after the US midterm elections;

  • Call for a coup in Latin America: Marco Rubio's involvement in negotiations with Cuba and Trump's open attack indicate the beginning of a new and ruthless phase of economic blockade against the communist system in Havana;

  • Greenland — Arctic shield: In response to the activation of Russia and China in the Arctic Ocean, Trump formalized the transformation of Greenland into a strategic military outpost; this will envelop NATO in an absolute security cordon from the north;

  • «Super-intelligence» and industrial revolution: This definition given to technologies indicates that the White House administration will give US IT companies (OpenAI, Google, Nvidia) freedom, turning artificial intelligence into the main tool of military and economic hegemony.

Donald Trump's sharp speech at the UN General Assembly showed that the era of compromises in the world has ended, and an era of direct force and strict ultimatums has begun.

In your opinion, will Trump's harsh demand towards Iran cause a war in the Middle East, or will Tehran agree to a deal? To what extent will the restoration of military bases in Greenland and Trump's speech at the UN change world politics? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this historic political analysis, which is under the gaze of the whole world, with all your friends!

Donald TrumpUN General AssemblyIranCuba
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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