Saudi Arabia unveils "Tron"-style Ceer electric cars (photo)

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Saudi Arabia unveils "Tron"-style Ceer electric cars (photo)

It may come as a surprise to many, but Saudi Arabia, the world's largest oil giant, has never had its own national automotive brand until now. This historical gap has now been officially closed: Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) and Taiwan's Foxconn, a global electronics industry giant, have jointly introduced a new national electric vehicle brand — Ceer. During the presentation ceremony, the company officially showcased the first two premium models under its brand to the public. These are the futuristic Exobot sedan and a luxury SUV.

Reminiscent of futuristic technology from Hollywood's famous sci-fi film "Tron", these electric cars astonish with their upward-opening "gull-wing" doors and the absence of central B-pillars between the front and rear rows. CEO Jim Deluca noted that the body's high structural rigidity is maintained through innovative materials, which significantly eases access to the rear seats. Armed with a massive 48-inch display spanning the entire width of the cabin and a super-acceleration of 2.4 seconds, these vehicles are poised to shake up the global automotive market.

So, can Saudi Arabia's first electric car pose serious competition to giants like Tesla and BYD, what will the prices be, and when will this technological marvel hit global markets?

Saudi Arabia unveils "Tron"-style Ceer electric cars (photo)

"48-inch screen, gull-wing doors, and a 2.4-second start": 5 key points of the Saudi electric car

The most sensational aspects of the innovations presented by the Ceer brand:

  • First national auto brand: For the first time in history, Saudi Arabia has its own national electric vehicle manufacturer;

  • "Exobot" lineup — sedan and SUV: The company demonstrated two premium-category models at once — a sedan and a luxury SUV;

  • Fantastic design and pillarless body: The doors open upward in a "gull-wing" style, and the traditional pillars between the front and rear have been eliminated;

  • Supercar-level dynamics: The initial version reaches 100 km/h in just 2.4 seconds, while a 112 kWh battery provides a range of up to 600 km on a single charge;

  • To go on sale in 2027: Initially, the cars will be sold exclusively in the kingdom's domestic market, followed by worldwide export.

Saudi Arabia unveils "Tron"-style Ceer electric cars (photo)

Saudi Arabia's first electric vehicle: Ceer Exobot technical specifications

Comparison of the announced technical and technological features of the new electric cars:

Indicators and parameters

Ceer Exobot (Sedan)

Ceer Exobot (SUV)

Class and category

Premium business sedan

Premium luxury SUV

Battery capacity

112 kWh

112 kWh

Driving range per charge

At least 600 km

Over 500 km

Acceleration (0–100 km/h)

Up to 2.4 seconds (supercar level)

High-dynamic start

Charging speed

Fast charging up to 80 percent in 30 minutes

Fast charging up to 80 percent in 30 minutes

Cabin screens

48-inch screen across the entire dashboard + 8-inch rear display

48-inch dashboard + rear passenger screen

Door construction

Upward-opening "gull-wing", pillarless

Upward-opening "gull-wing", pillarless

Start of sales

2027 (Saudi market, then global export)

2027 (Saudi market, then global export)

Saudi Arabia unveils "Tron"-style Ceer electric cars (photo)

Expertise in automotive industry and economic strategy: Why is this a historic milestone for Saudi Arabia?

Conclusions of international automotive engineers and economic analysts:

  • Triumph of the "Vision 2030" program: The Ceer brand was created as part of the strategy led by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to free the country from oil dependency; transforming the oil-exporting nation into a hub of advanced green technologies is the core link of the strategic plan;

  • Synergy of Foxconn and Apple technologies: The alliance with Foxconn, the manufacturer of Apple products, guarantees that the software, circuit boards, and microchips of Ceer electric vehicles will be of world-class quality;

  • Pillarless body revolution: In the automotive industry, removing the metal pillar between the front and rear seats was thought to compromise body safety; Ceer engineering used ultra-strong alloys to not only ensure safety but also create revolutionary convenience for entering and exiting the cabin;

  • 5 new models by 2030: The manufacturer does not intend to stop at the Exobot; by 2030, five new models, including popular hybrids, will be added to the brand's lineup, which could turn Ceer into the largest auto conglomerate in the Middle East.

Saudi Arabia unveils "Tron"-style Ceer electric cars (photo)

Saudi Arabia's launch of its own electric vehicle industry demonstrates that the balance of power in the global transport market is undergoing a fundamental shift.

In your opinion, can the Ceer Exobot electric vehicle created by Saudi Arabia in partnership with Foxconn win the market competition against models from Tesla, Lucid, or China's BYD? What do you think the demand would be like if this futuristic car with "gull-wing" doors and a 48-inch display were to enter the markets of Uzbekistan? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this sensational analytical article dedicated to the future auto industry with all car enthusiasts!

Ceer ExobotSaudi ArabiaFoxconnVision 2030
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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