One of the most high-profile summer transfer window purchases in the French championship is proving its worth faster and more brilliantly than expected. The 26-year-old Spanish forward Ferran Torres, who joined PSG from Barcelona in August, has turned into a genuine goal machine in the Paris club's jersey. Having played in just 6 matches across all competitions for his new team, the striker has managed to score a massive 7 goals against opponents. Last Sunday evening, in the dramatic French derby («Le Classique») where Marseille was defeated 2-1, it was Torres who came on as a substitute and scored the winning goal within a matter of minutes.

Paris head coach Luis Enrique, speaking at a press conference, marveled at his pupil's blistering form and specifically noted his movements in the center: «I am pleased with all our new players — they have strengthened us considerably. Ferran is in amazing form. He is especially strong in the center of the attack, constantly opening up into empty spaces. This is very useful when we have creative midfielders like Vitinha, Beraldo, Fabián Ruiz, João Neves and Zaïre-Emery in our team. Torres is at a fantastic level and we are happy that he is with us». Although the Spanish forward is demonstrating fantastic efficiency, PSG unexpectedly finds itself in 6th place in the Ligue 1 standings with 8 points after 5 rounds.

So, can Ferran Torres return PSG to the top of the table, did Barcelona make a major strategic mistake by selling their star, and can Luis Enrique conquer the Champions League with this attacking weapon?

«7 goals, derby heroism, and Enrique's trust»: 5 key points of Ferran Torres's flight

The most important facts surrounding the new goalscorer in Paris:

Fantastic efficiency: Ferran Torres broke his personal record by scoring 7 goals in his very first 6 matches for the Parisian giants;

Joker against Marseille: Coming on as a substitute in the French classic, the Spanish forward sealed an important 2-1 victory for his team;

Enrique's tactical praise: The coach stated that Torres's ability to open up into empty spaces in the center is tailor-made for the Parisians' strong midfield;

Strong midfield partnership: Ferran is coolly converting passes from Vitinha, Neves, Ruiz, and Zaïre-Emery into goals;

Unusual situation in the table: Despite the striker's brilliance, PSG has accumulated 8 points after 5 rounds, occupying the 6th position in the Ligue 1 ranking.

Ferran Torres's transfer and his statistics at PSG

An analysis of the Spanish forward's initial figures in France:

Criteria and parameters Ferran Torres (Status at PSG) Age and transfer time 26 years old, moved from Barcelona in August Number of matches played 6 official matches Goals scored 7 goals (average of 1.16 goals per game) Decisive match Winning goal against Marseille (2-1, from the substitute bench) Main position Central striker (false nine or central forward) Head coach's assessment «He constantly finds space and has significantly strengthened our team» Club's position in the table 6th place with 8 points after 5 games

Football and tactical expertise: Why did Ferran Torres adapt so quickly in Paris?

Conclusions from European football analysts and scouts:

The Luis Enrique factor at work: Enrique and Torres worked together for years in the Spanish national team; the coach knows all the player's strengths and weaknesses perfectly and uses him effectively not on the wing like at Barcelona, but as a free roaming forward inside the penalty area;

The intelligence of the Paris midfield: The presence of playmakers in the PSG midfield like Vitinha, João Neves, and Fabián Ruiz who accurately deliver the ball over distance blends perfectly with Torres's runs into empty spaces;

Barcelona's potential regret: The Catalans let the forward go due to financial difficulties, but his 7 goals in 6 matches indicate that Barça has lost an important attacking potential of its own;

PSG's problem in the standings: Although Torres's goals are rescuing the team, the Paris club sitting in 6th place is related to the defensive line and dropped points; if the club sorts out its defense, the attacking line led by Torres will easily reclaim the championship.

This fierce stride by Ferran Torres in the French capital is bound to land him among Europe's most dangerous goalscorers in the coming months.

Do you think Barcelona made a mistake by selling Ferran Torres to PSG, or is this simply a temporary patch of good form for the player? Can Torres become the top scorer of the French championship this season? Leave your personal opinions in the comments and share this analysis, interesting for European football fans, with all your friends!