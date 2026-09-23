Former FIFA referee exposes terrible refereeing error in Madrid derby

·51·Sport
Former FIFA referee exposes terrible refereeing error in Madrid derby

Following the conclusion of the fiery central clash of the seventh round of the Spanish La Liga between Atletico and Real Madrid, a massive controversy surrounding the match's refereeing decisions has erupted, shaking European football to its core. Evaluating the details of the match on "Match TV", former FIFA referee Sergey Lapochkin stated that main referee Miguel Arias made a gross error and that Atletico player Lee Kang-in should have been directly sent off for a horrific foul against Real leader Federico Valverde.

"The footage clearly shows: the studs of the boot were raised high enough to break an opponent's leg, the speed was high, the impact was made with strong force — all of this strictly corresponds to a direct red card according to the rules. Yet the referee didn't even show a yellow card. Most regrettably, the VAR (Video Assistant Referee) system also failed to intervene in the situation," the expert stated. In the expert's opinion, considering the minute the foul was recorded and the score on the scoreboard at that time, the referee's blind decision became a direct decisive factor in settling the derby's outcome with a 2:1 victory in favor of Atletico.

So why did the Spanish referees and those in the VAR room turn a blind eye to an obvious red-card situation, how will this decision affect the La Liga title race, and will the Real management file an official protest regarding this refereeing scandal?

"Risk of breaking a leg, silent VAR, and a 2:1 score": 5 main points of the controversy

The most important facts regarding the controversial situation in the Madrid derby:

  • Obvious red-card situation: Lee Kang-in struck Federico Valverde's leg with high speed and raised studs;

  • The referee did not even issue a warning: Main referee Miguel Arias did not even produce a yellow card in this situation which posed a serious threat to the opponent's health;

  • Silence of the VAR system: Video assistants did not review this blatant error, which could have caused a severe injury, and failed to summon the referee to the monitor;

  • Direct impact on the result: As Lapochkin noted, if a red card had been shown in a timely manner, Atletico — who won the match 2:1 — would have been left a man down, and the match scenario would have changed completely;

  • International resonance: Experts are harshly criticizing the declining refereeing standards in La Liga and the turning of a blind eye to direct rule violations.

Madrid derby foul: Episode analysis and expert assessment

Comparison of the controversial situation and La Liga regulations:

Indicators and criteria

Incident on the pitch

FIFA / UEFA rules and requirements

Offender and victim

Lee Kang-in (Atletico) — Federico Valverde (Real)

Blatant danger to the opponent's health

Nature of the foul

Impact with high speed and exposed studs

Serious Foul Play

Main referee's decision

Not even a yellow card was shown

Direct RED card (Sending off)

VAR system reaction

Did not interfere in the situation at all

A red card via the monitor should have been recommended

Final result of the match

Atletico's 2:1 victory

Erroneous decision directly affected the match outcome

Expert conclusion

Sergey Lapochkin: "A foul of leg-breaking proportions"

Confirmed as a completely gross refereeing error

Football and refereeing expertise: Why is this error not a coincidence?

Conclusions of international referees and Spanish football analysts:

  • The "leg-breaking" criterion: In modern refereeing guidelines, if the sole of a boot plants onto an opponent's shin with high dynamics, it is assessed as a risk of causing a severe injury to the opponent; here, the referee was left with no choice — it had to be a red card;

  • Pressure and fear in the Madrid derby: Miguel Arias may have avoided drastic decisions early in the derby to prevent overheating the atmosphere, but such cold-bloodedness undermined the fairness of the game;

  • Irresponsibility of the VAR system: The video review system in Spain has faced heavy criticism in recent seasons; in this episode, the failure of VAR referees to warn the main referee is considered a gross violation of the protocol;

  • Blow to the standings: Real dropped points in this derby, while Atletico climbed up with a 2:1 victory; such a gross error artificially altered the entire championship title intrigue.

Sergey Lapochkin's open analysis proved that the issue of refereeing transparency on La Liga pitches remains a most painful point.

In your opinion, what caused the referees to make such a decision in the match between Atletico and Real — the referee's incompetence or fear of the pressure at Atletico's stadium? If Lee Kang-in had been sent off, could Real have turned the game in their favor? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this article dedicated to the most sensational refereeing controversy in Spanish football with all football fans!

AtleticoReal MadridLa LigaVAR
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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